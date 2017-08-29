500 Hajj pilgrims of families of Palestinian martyrs enroute to Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Buses carrying 500 pilgrims from families of Palestinian martyrs within the guests of King Salman for Hajj and Umrah program, on Sunday evening departed from the Gaza Strip heading to Cairo airport in Egypt.

The head of the Committee of Pilgrims of Palestine, Mohammed bin Saad Al-Dossari, revealed that this number represents the first batch of 1,000 pilgrims, which includes pilgrims from the Palestinian governorates of North Gaza, Gaza, central Gaza, Khan Younes and Rafah.

“Following the intensive follow-up of officials of the Committee of Pilgrims of Palestine, coordinating with the King Salman program for Hajj and Umrah, buses carrying pilgrims from the families of martyred Palestinians headed to the Cairo airport,” Al-Dossari said.

The head of committee said that according to the approved plan for the pilgrims, the point of gathering pilgrims was located near the Rafah border crossing, to leave the Gaza Strip for Egyptian territory.

There is coordination with the Egyptian government to facilitate the procedures of entry to Egypt and until their arrival at Cairo International Airport.

