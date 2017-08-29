  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Third Indian train derails in 10 days

World

Third Indian train derails in 10 days

AFP |
People look at derailed coaches of the Duronto Express in Asangaon, some 70 kilometers from Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. A passenger train partly derailed Tuesday morning in western India, the third rail accident in the country in 10 days. Rescuers were working to pull out people who were trapped in the toppled train engine and seven coaches lying on their sides. No casualties or injuries have been reported, railway spokesman A.K. Jain said. (AP)
NEW DELHI: An express train derailed in India on Tuesday, the third accident to hit the country’s aging railways in 10 days.
Rescue teams were rushed to the scene but there were no reports of casualties after the seven carriages came off the tracks near Asangaon in the western state of Maharashtra.
“There are no injuries to passengers. We are arranging buses to bring passengers to destination,” Indian Railways tweeted.
The accident comes days after around 40 passengers were injured in northern Uttar Pradesh state when a passenger train crashed into a truck.
Days before, 23 passengers were killed when a train derailed in the same state.
The head of India’s railways stepped down last week in the wake of those accidents and the railways minister has also offered his resignation.
India’s rail network is the world’s fourth largest by distance and remains the main form of travel in the vast country, with 22 million passengers commuting daily.
But it is poorly funded and deadly accidents occur frequently, with experts blaming under-investment and poor safety standards.
NEW DELHI: An express train derailed in India on Tuesday, the third accident to hit the country’s aging railways in 10 days.
Rescue teams were rushed to the scene but there were no reports of casualties after the seven carriages came off the tracks near Asangaon in the western state of Maharashtra.
“There are no injuries to passengers. We are arranging buses to bring passengers to destination,” Indian Railways tweeted.
The accident comes days after around 40 passengers were injured in northern Uttar Pradesh state when a passenger train crashed into a truck.
Days before, 23 passengers were killed when a train derailed in the same state.
The head of India’s railways stepped down last week in the wake of those accidents and the railways minister has also offered his resignation.
India’s rail network is the world’s fourth largest by distance and remains the main form of travel in the vast country, with 22 million passengers commuting daily.
But it is poorly funded and deadly accidents occur frequently, with experts blaming under-investment and poor safety standards.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Anti-terror drive top priority: Macron

PARIS: Fighting terrorism is France's top foreign policy priority, President Emmanuel Macron said...

Russia says massive Zapad 2017 drills ‘purely defensive’

MOSCOW: Russia has dismissed Western concerns over its upcoming military exercises with Belarus,...

Anti-terror drive top priority: Macron
Russia says massive Zapad 2017 drills ‘purely defensive’
British Muslims sent letters threatening acid attacks and killings
US warns ‘all options’ open after North Korea launch
Finland denies making fighter jets deal with Boeing after Trump announcement
Uber drivers found guilty in Denmark appeal verdict, fines
Latest News
Syrian schools grow edible playgrounds to boost diets of hungry children
Some birds smell to navigate, experiment shows
Raqqa battle should end in two months, says senior SDF commander
Anti-terror drive top priority: Macron
20 views
US-led coalition exchange fire with Turkish-backed group in Syria
21 views
Russia says massive Zapad 2017 drills ‘purely defensive’
27 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR