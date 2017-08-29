  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 40 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • China says N. Korea tensions reached ‘tipping point’

World

China says N. Korea tensions reached ‘tipping point’

AFP |
China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. (AP)
BEIJING: China warned that tensions on the Korean peninsula have reached “tipping point” after North Korea Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but said the United States and South Korea are partly to blame.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged all sides to avoid provocations and repeated Beijing’s call for the North to suspend missile tests in return for a halt to US-South Korean military exercises.
The situation is “now at a tipping point approaching a crisis. At the same time there is an opportunity to reopen peace talks,” Hua told a regular news briefing.
“We hope relevant parties can consider how we can de-escalate the situation on the peninsula and realize peace and stability on the peninsula,” she added.
Sirens blared out early Tuesday and text messages were fired off across the north of Japan, warning people in the missile’s flightpath to take cover.
Seoul and Washington last week began annual war games which China opposes and are viewed by nuclear-armed Pyongyang as a highly provocative rehearsal for invasion. The North always meets them with threats of strong military counteraction.
Hua said the United States and South Korea “held one round after another of joint military exercises and they exerted military pressure on the DPRK (North Korea).”
“After so many rounds and vicious cycles, do they feel they are nearer to peaceful settlement of the issue?
“The facts have proven that pressure and sanctions cannot fundamentally solve the issue,” she said, referring to UN sanctions imposed against North Korea.
China has backed the sanctions but also called for peace talks.
BEIJING: China warned that tensions on the Korean peninsula have reached “tipping point” after North Korea Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but said the United States and South Korea are partly to blame.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged all sides to avoid provocations and repeated Beijing’s call for the North to suspend missile tests in return for a halt to US-South Korean military exercises.
The situation is “now at a tipping point approaching a crisis. At the same time there is an opportunity to reopen peace talks,” Hua told a regular news briefing.
“We hope relevant parties can consider how we can de-escalate the situation on the peninsula and realize peace and stability on the peninsula,” she added.
Sirens blared out early Tuesday and text messages were fired off across the north of Japan, warning people in the missile’s flightpath to take cover.
Seoul and Washington last week began annual war games which China opposes and are viewed by nuclear-armed Pyongyang as a highly provocative rehearsal for invasion. The North always meets them with threats of strong military counteraction.
Hua said the United States and South Korea “held one round after another of joint military exercises and they exerted military pressure on the DPRK (North Korea).”
“After so many rounds and vicious cycles, do they feel they are nearer to peaceful settlement of the issue?
“The facts have proven that pressure and sanctions cannot fundamentally solve the issue,” she said, referring to UN sanctions imposed against North Korea.
China has backed the sanctions but also called for peace talks.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Britain asks for UN Security Council to discuss Myanmar violence

UNITED NATIONS: Britain has asked for the UN Security Council to meet on Wednesday to discuss...

Anti-terror drive top priority: Macron

PARIS: Fighting terrorism is France's top foreign policy priority, President Emmanuel Macron said...

Britain asks for UN Security Council to discuss Myanmar violence
Anti-terror drive top priority: Macron
Russia says massive Zapad 2017 drills ‘purely defensive’
British Muslims sent letters threatening acid attacks and killings
US warns ‘all options’ open after North Korea launch
Finland denies making fighter jets deal with Boeing after Trump announcement
Latest News
Britain asks for UN Security Council to discuss Myanmar violence
17 views
Syrian schools grow edible playgrounds to boost diets of hungry children
24 views
Some birds smell to navigate, experiment shows
12 views
Raqqa battle should end in two months, says senior SDF commander
32 views
Anti-terror drive top priority: Macron
49 views
US-led coalition exchange fire with Turkish-backed group in Syria
67 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR