  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 min 57 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Heavy rain, flooding paralyze India’s financial hub

World

Heavy rain, flooding paralyze India’s financial hub

AFP |
A bus with passengers drives along a flooded road during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on August 29, 2017. (AFP)
People wade along a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai, on August 29, 2017. (AFP)
People wade along a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai, on August 29, 2017. (AFP)
3 photos
Mumbai: Heavy rain brought India’s financial capital Mumbai to a virtual standstill on Tuesday, flooding streets, causing transport chaos and prompting warnings to stay indoors.
Dozens of flights and local train services were canceled as rains lashed the coastal city of nearly 20 million people.
Floods have killed more than 1,000 people in India, Nepal and Bangladesh in recent weeks and forced millions from their homes in the region’s worst monsoon disaster in recent years.
As the meteorological department warned that the Mumbai rains would continue for the next 24 hours many offices sent staff home early, fearing a repeat of 2005 floods that killed more than 1,000 people.
“I haven’t been able to travel and had to cancel all my plans,” said researcher Rajesh Prabhakar, who was stranded on the outskirts of the city after flooding forced the cancelation of rail services.
“Many of my friends are stranded at railway stations... this is a reminder of the 2005 floods.”
Environmentalists blame frequent flooding in Mumbai on unscrupulous development that blocks drains.
Electricity, water supply, communication networks and public transportation were totally shut down during the 2005 catastrophe.
India’s National Disaster Response Force said it was taking all precautionary measures.
Mumbai: Heavy rain brought India’s financial capital Mumbai to a virtual standstill on Tuesday, flooding streets, causing transport chaos and prompting warnings to stay indoors.
Dozens of flights and local train services were canceled as rains lashed the coastal city of nearly 20 million people.
Floods have killed more than 1,000 people in India, Nepal and Bangladesh in recent weeks and forced millions from their homes in the region’s worst monsoon disaster in recent years.
As the meteorological department warned that the Mumbai rains would continue for the next 24 hours many offices sent staff home early, fearing a repeat of 2005 floods that killed more than 1,000 people.
“I haven’t been able to travel and had to cancel all my plans,” said researcher Rajesh Prabhakar, who was stranded on the outskirts of the city after flooding forced the cancelation of rail services.
“Many of my friends are stranded at railway stations... this is a reminder of the 2005 floods.”
Environmentalists blame frequent flooding in Mumbai on unscrupulous development that blocks drains.
Electricity, water supply, communication networks and public transportation were totally shut down during the 2005 catastrophe.
India’s National Disaster Response Force said it was taking all precautionary measures.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Britain asks for UN Security Council to discuss Myanmar violence

UNITED NATIONS: Britain has asked for the UN Security Council to meet on Wednesday to discuss...

Anti-terror drive top priority: Macron

PARIS: Fighting terrorism is France's top foreign policy priority, President Emmanuel Macron said...

Britain asks for UN Security Council to discuss Myanmar violence
Anti-terror drive top priority: Macron
Russia says massive Zapad 2017 drills ‘purely defensive’
British Muslims sent letters threatening acid attacks and killings
US warns ‘all options’ open after North Korea launch
Finland denies making fighter jets deal with Boeing after Trump announcement
Latest News
Britain asks for UN Security Council to discuss Myanmar violence
53 views
Syrian schools grow edible playgrounds to boost diets of hungry children
42 views
Some birds smell to navigate, experiment shows
19 views
Raqqa battle should end in two months, says senior SDF commander
37 views
Anti-terror drive top priority: Macron
59 views
US-led coalition exchange fire with Turkish-backed group in Syria
82 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR