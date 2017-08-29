  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 18 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Yemeni officials say ex-president may be under house arrest

By AHMED AL-HAJ | AP |
Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh gestures to supporters as he arrives to a rally held to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of his General People's Congress party in Sanaa, Yemen, on August 24, 2017. (REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah)
SANAA: Security and military officials say Yemen’s former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, has not left his Sanaa home for nearly a week, fueling speculation that his rebel allies have effectively placed him under house arrest.
The officials spoke four days after differences between the two sides boiled over into deadly clashes in the capital.
They say gunmen suspected of links to the rebels, known as Houthis, on Tuesday beat up Saleh’s lawyer and close aide, Mohammed Al-Masswary, a vocal critic of the rebels.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Saleh supporters and the Houthis have since 2014 been allies in their ongoing war against Yemen’s internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition.
SANAA: Security and military officials say Yemen’s former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, has not left his Sanaa home for nearly a week, fueling speculation that his rebel allies have effectively placed him under house arrest.
The officials spoke four days after differences between the two sides boiled over into deadly clashes in the capital.
They say gunmen suspected of links to the rebels, known as Houthis, on Tuesday beat up Saleh’s lawyer and close aide, Mohammed Al-Masswary, a vocal critic of the rebels.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Saleh supporters and the Houthis have since 2014 been allies in their ongoing war against Yemen’s internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Syrian schools grow edible playgrounds to boost diets of hungry children

ROME: School playgrounds across Syria are being transformed into vegetable gardens where children...

Raqqa battle should end in two months, says senior SDF commander

RAQQA, Syria: The battle to oust Daesh from its stronghold in the Syrian city of Raqqa should end...

Syrian schools grow edible playgrounds to boost diets of hungry children
Raqqa battle should end in two months, says senior SDF commander
US-led coalition exchange fire with Turkish-backed group in Syria
Yemeni officials say ex-president may be under house arrest
Kirkuk votes to take part in Kurdish referendum
Backed by Italy, Libya enlists militias to stop migrants
Latest News
UAE beats Saudi Arabia to boost World Cup hopes
40 views
Oman Air sponsors students attending global science forum
8 views
Dubai Parks and Resorts offers new GCC rates
12 views
Emaar launches ‘Dubai Hills Mall’
6 views
Huawei P10, Watch 2 win awards from EISA
6 views
200% extra credit for pilgrims with ‘Sawa Ziyara’
5 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR