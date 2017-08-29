Yemeni officials say ex-president may be under house arrest

SANAA: Security and military officials say Yemen’s former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, has not left his Sanaa home for nearly a week, fueling speculation that his rebel allies have effectively placed him under house arrest.

The officials spoke four days after differences between the two sides boiled over into deadly clashes in the capital.

They say gunmen suspected of links to the rebels, known as Houthis, on Tuesday beat up Saleh’s lawyer and close aide, Mohammed Al-Masswary, a vocal critic of the rebels.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Saleh supporters and the Houthis have since 2014 been allies in their ongoing war against Yemen’s internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition.

