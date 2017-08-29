Britain asks for UN Security Council to discuss Myanmar violence

  • Search form

Reuters |
Rohingya people find refuge at Kutupalong refugee camp near the town of Ukhia in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district on August 29, 2017, after fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. (AFP)
UNITED NATIONS: Britain has asked for the UN Security Council to meet on Wednesday to discuss escalating deadly violence between Rohingya insurgents and Myanmar security forces in Rakhine state, Britain’s UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said on Tuesday.
“Need to address long-term issues in Rakhine, urge restraint by all parties,” Rycroft posted on Twitter.
A series of coordinated attacks by Rohingya insurgents on security forces in the north of Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Friday has triggered a fresh exodus to Bangladesh of Rohingya Muslim villagers trying to escape the violence. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)
