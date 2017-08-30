  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Kingdom intensifies Hajj quality-control campaign on goods

RASHID HASSAN |
Teams from the ministry inspect shops, booths, refrigerated vehicles and trucks to ensure the availability, validity and quality of food supplies and consumable items, and to ensure appropriate pricing.
RIYADH: The Ministry of Commerce and Investment has intensified its control and inspection campaign of goods in Makkah and Madinah during the current Hajj season.
The ministry on Tuesday said it is following up the entry and provision of food supplies for pilgrims and visitors to the holy places in both cities, in coordination with relevant government agencies and private partners.
Teams from the ministry continue to inspect shops, booths, refrigerated vehicles and trucks to ensure the availability, validity and quality of food supplies and consumable items, and to ensure appropriate pricing.
The ministry is also coordinating with ice factories, ready-made and fast-food companies, dairies, bakeries, livestock companies, tents and furniture shops to cater to pilgrims’ needs.

MOST POPULAR