Saudi’s Nebras organizes Hajj trips for recovering addicts

MINA: The National Committee for Narcotics Control (Nebras) believes that organizing Hajj trips for recovering drug addicts is an essential component of the recovery process.

Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, the secretary-general of Nebras, said that organizing Hajj trips for recovering addicts is a way for them to improve their self-esteem within the religious, psychological and national dimensions of the pilgrimage.

Al-Sharif said that certain conditions had to be met for these recovering addicts to perform the Hajj such as the length of sobriety, completion of an aftercare program, the genuine desire for recovery, and psychological stability.

In addition, he said that this trip is meant to strengthen the religious belief of the recovering addicts and help them realize that true happiness is pleasing God, having good friends, and changing their old behaviors.

Al-Sharif reported that the Nebras is still seeking to receive more addicts to help them become effective members of society. He said Saudi Arabia is exerting all possible efforts to fight drugs, with security, prevention, treatment and education.

