  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi’s Nebras organizes Hajj trips for recovering addicts

Arab News |
MINA: The National Committee for Narcotics Control (Nebras) believes that organizing Hajj trips for recovering drug addicts is an essential component of the recovery process.
Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, the secretary-general of Nebras, said that organizing Hajj trips for recovering addicts is a way for them to improve their self-esteem within the religious, psychological and national dimensions of the pilgrimage.
Al-Sharif said that certain conditions had to be met for these recovering addicts to perform the Hajj such as the length of sobriety, completion of an aftercare program, the genuine desire for recovery, and psychological stability.
In addition, he said that this trip is meant to strengthen the religious belief of the recovering addicts and help them realize that true happiness is pleasing God, having good friends, and changing their old behaviors.
Al-Sharif reported that the Nebras is still seeking to receive more addicts to help them become effective members of society. He said Saudi Arabia is exerting all possible efforts to fight drugs, with security, prevention, treatment and education.

Related Articles

MINA: The National Committee for Narcotics Control (Nebras) believes that organizing Hajj trips for recovering drug addicts is an essential component of the recovery process.
Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, the secretary-general of Nebras, said that organizing Hajj trips for recovering addicts is a way for them to improve their self-esteem within the religious, psychological and national dimensions of the pilgrimage.
Al-Sharif said that certain conditions had to be met for these recovering addicts to perform the Hajj such as the length of sobriety, completion of an aftercare program, the genuine desire for recovery, and psychological stability.
In addition, he said that this trip is meant to strengthen the religious belief of the recovering addicts and help them realize that true happiness is pleasing God, having good friends, and changing their old behaviors.
Al-Sharif reported that the Nebras is still seeking to receive more addicts to help them become effective members of society. He said Saudi Arabia is exerting all possible efforts to fight drugs, with security, prevention, treatment and education.
Tags: Nebras drugs addicts drug

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Women’s contribution: Over 2,000 Saudi volunteers serve Hajj pilgrims

JEDDAH: This year, the number of female volunteers for Hajj reached more than 2,000, according to...

Private Hajj operators respond to rising demand

Robert Bianchi, adviser and visiting professor, Middle East Studies Institute, Shanghai...

Women’s contribution: Over 2,000 Saudi volunteers serve Hajj pilgrims
Private Hajj operators respond to rising demand
Saudi Arabia’s Hajj agencies ‘ready to serve over 2m pilgrims’
355 cardiac catheterizations, 19 open heart operations conducted on Hajj pilgrims: Saudi Health Ministry
Families of Sudanese soldiers arrive for Hajj as guests of Saudi king
Hawaiians on Hajj: One family’s 15,000 km pilgrimage to Makkah
Latest News
Women’s contribution: Over 2,000 Saudi volunteers serve Hajj pilgrims
77 views
Private Hajj operators respond to rising demand
257 views
North Korea says more missiles to come as UN condemns launch
135 views
S.Korea’s Moon, Japan’s Abe agree to raise pressure to max on N.Korea
92 views
Texas storm Harvey breaks historic rainfall record
137 views
UN Council unanimously condemns North Korea missile test
78 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR