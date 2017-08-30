  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi officials review Hajj crowd-control plan

Arab News |
Lt. Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani speaks during his visit to the headquarters of the facilities security forces in Mina on Monday. (SPA)
MAKKAH: Lt. Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, deputy interior minister for operations affairs and general supervisor of public security, visited the headquarters of the facilities security forces in Mina on Monday and reviewed a crowd-control plan for train stations at the holy sites. 
Accompanied by the commander of Hajj security forces, Lt. Gen. Khalid Al-Harbi, they observed a drill carried out by forces responding to a simulated train breakdown at Station 2 in Mina.
Al-Qahtani listened to a detailed explanation from the commander of the facilities security forces, Maj. Gen. Saad Al-Jabri, about the tasks of the forces during this Hajj season.
The tasks include organizing the entry of crowds to the train stations, preventing squatting inside them, and taking immediate measures to maintain pilgrims’ safety. 
The supervisor of the facilities security forces’ operations, Maj. Gen. Hamid Al-Jahdali, gave a detailed description of the stages of pilgrims’ movement by train to the holy sites, and the main developments in this service over the past few years.
A l-Qahtani expressed his satisfaction with what he saw and heard during his visit, and expressed hoped that all forces keep up their good work in providing the best services for pilgrims, in line with instructions from the Kingdom’s leadership.

