  Saudi Arabia
  Families of Sudanese soldiers arrive for Hajj as guests of Saudi king

Saudi Arabia

Families of Sudanese soldiers arrive for Hajj as guests of Saudi king

Arab News |
Saudi officials welcome Sudanese pilgrims with flowers and chocolates at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah on Wednesday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Two hundred and fifty male and female relatives of martyred Sudanese military personnel arrived in Jeddah to perform Hajj as guests of King Salman.
The Sudanese commission chief of the king’s guest program for Hajj and Umrah, Abdulrahman bin Abdulatif Al-Mahmoud, received the guests in the presence of officials and Saudi and Sudanese media.
“The efforts of receiving and housing pilgrims have been successful and everything went well. The joy and happiness of the families of the killed army members made us happy. They addressed their highest and sincerest prayers for King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi people,” said Al-Mahmoud In this same context, Sudanese pilgrim Abdullah Ahmed Mahmud said: “King Salman hosted us… and we thank him for his hospitality and warm welcome.”
Hajji Mustafa Mehdi said: “We are happy with the king’s initiative and we ask Allah to reward him. The way we were received by our Saudi brothers made us extremely happy. We wish King Salman a long healthy life, and the Saudi and Sudanese people more love and harmony.”

