  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • 133 trafficked migrants rescued in Mexico

World

133 trafficked migrants rescued in Mexico

AFP |
Migrants in a boat arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard, in Tripoli, Libya on Tuesday. (Reuters)
MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities said Tuesday they rescued 133 Central American migrants, including 34 children, from a house where they were apparently locked up and abandoned while being trafficked to the United States.
The undocumented migrants, who came from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, were locked up in “overcrowded conditions” in a house in a remote area in the southeastern state of Tabasco, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.
Authorities found them after receiving an anonymous tip, it said.
Two people were arrested on kidnapping charges. The migrants were handed over to immigration authorities.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants cross Mexico each year seeking to reach the United States.
Central Americans who make the trip are often fleeing brutal gang violence in their home countries. The trend reached crisis levels in 2014, when some 69,000 unaccompanied children flooded the US-Mexican border.
They often travel in perilous conditions, prey to human traffickers known as “coyotes” and drug gangs that charge them “taxes” to cross their turf.
Last month,10 migrants suffocated to death in the back of a truck that was found in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, just across the border.

Related Articles

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities said Tuesday they rescued 133 Central American migrants, including 34 children, from a house where they were apparently locked up and abandoned while being trafficked to the United States.
The undocumented migrants, who came from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, were locked up in “overcrowded conditions” in a house in a remote area in the southeastern state of Tabasco, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.
Authorities found them after receiving an anonymous tip, it said.
Two people were arrested on kidnapping charges. The migrants were handed over to immigration authorities.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants cross Mexico each year seeking to reach the United States.
Central Americans who make the trip are often fleeing brutal gang violence in their home countries. The trend reached crisis levels in 2014, when some 69,000 unaccompanied children flooded the US-Mexican border.
They often travel in perilous conditions, prey to human traffickers known as “coyotes” and drug gangs that charge them “taxes” to cross their turf.
Last month,10 migrants suffocated to death in the back of a truck that was found in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, just across the border.
Tags: Mexico migrants

Comments

MORE FROM World

North Korea says more missiles to come as UN condemns launch

SEOUL: North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un has promised more missile flights over Japan, insisting his...

South Korea, Japan agree to put ‘maximum’ pressure on Pyongyang

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said North Korea’s launch of an intermediate ballistic...

North Korea says more missiles to come as UN condemns launch
South Korea, Japan agree to put ‘maximum’ pressure on Pyongyang
Texas storm Harvey breaks historic rainfall record
UN Council unanimously condemns North Korea missile test
133 trafficked migrants rescued in Mexico
EU: ‘Turkey taking giant steps away from Europe’
Latest News
Google, Apple brace for showdown over smartphone augmented reality technology
1 views
Moody’s keeps G20 growth forecast for 2017 but warns of geopolitical risks
36 views
Book Review: A history of corruption
28 views
This Hajj season, teach your kids about charity
133 views
Women’s contribution: Over 2,000 Saudi volunteers serve Hajj pilgrims
553 views
Private Hajj operators respond to rising demand
1141 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR