  South Korea, Japan agree to put 'maximum' pressure on Pyongyang

South Korea, Japan agree to put ‘maximum’ pressure on Pyongyang

Japan's UN Ambassador Koro Bessho attends a UN Security Council emergency meeting over North Korea's latest missile launch on Tuesdayat UN Headquarters in New York. (AFP)
SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said North Korea’s launch of an intermediate ballistic missile that flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido amounted to “violent conduct” to a neighboring country, his office said on Wednesday.
Moon agreed with Japanese Prime Minister Abe in a telephone call on Wednesday that pressure must be raised “to the maximum” on the North to leave Pyongyang with no choice but to come to dialogue, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

