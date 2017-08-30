  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Japanese official retracts remark about Hitler’s intentions

World

Japanese official retracts remark about Hitler’s intentions

AP |
Japan's finance minister Taro Aso arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2016. (File photo by REUTERS)
TOKYO: Japan’s deputy prime minister on Wednesday retracted a comment made a day earlier that seemed to suggest that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had good intentions.
Taro Aso was speaking at a seminar for his faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday when he said: “I don’t question a politician’s motives; it is delivering results that matter. Hitler, who killed millions of people, was no good, even if his intentions had been good.”
Aso said that remark was “inappropriate” and he would like to retract it and regretted having caused a misunderstanding. He said he meant that Hitler was a bad leader with bad intentions.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a US-based Jewish human rights organization, denounced the comment as “downright dangerous.” An official at the center, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, said, “When will the elite of Japan wake up and acknowledge that they have a ‘Nazi problem’?“
Aso is also the finance minister in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet and served as Japan’s prime minister in 2008-2009.
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said after Aso retracted his statement that the deputy prime minister “should make his own explanation when the time comes.”
Aso in 2008 was criticized for comparing the tactics of the Democratic Party of Japan to those of Nazis in 1930s Germany. And in 2013 he withdrew a comment that seemed to suggest Japanese leaders should follow Nazi Germany’s example in changing the constitution.
TOKYO: Japan’s deputy prime minister on Wednesday retracted a comment made a day earlier that seemed to suggest that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had good intentions.
Taro Aso was speaking at a seminar for his faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday when he said: “I don’t question a politician’s motives; it is delivering results that matter. Hitler, who killed millions of people, was no good, even if his intentions had been good.”
Aso said that remark was “inappropriate” and he would like to retract it and regretted having caused a misunderstanding. He said he meant that Hitler was a bad leader with bad intentions.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a US-based Jewish human rights organization, denounced the comment as “downright dangerous.” An official at the center, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, said, “When will the elite of Japan wake up and acknowledge that they have a ‘Nazi problem’?“
Aso is also the finance minister in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet and served as Japan’s prime minister in 2008-2009.
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said after Aso retracted his statement that the deputy prime minister “should make his own explanation when the time comes.”
Aso in 2008 was criticized for comparing the tactics of the Democratic Party of Japan to those of Nazis in 1930s Germany. And in 2013 he withdrew a comment that seemed to suggest Japanese leaders should follow Nazi Germany’s example in changing the constitution.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Japanese official retracts remark about Hitler’s intentions

TOKYO: Japan’s deputy prime minister on Wednesday retracted a comment made a day earlier that...

Afghan official: 2 security guards killed in suicide attack

KABUL: An Afghan official says at least two security guards have been killed after two suicide...

Japanese official retracts remark about Hitler’s intentions
Afghan official: 2 security guards killed in suicide attack
Myanmar villages burn as Rakhine unrest rages
Thailand offers course for women who marry foreigners
Exploding e-cigarette causes scare at London train station
Venezuelan assembly demands probe and trial of ‘traitors’
Latest News
Japanese official retracts remark about Hitler’s intentions
Afghan official: 2 security guards killed in suicide attack
64 dead in clashes between Syria regime and Daesh: monitor
Myanmar villages burn as Rakhine unrest rages
11 views
Thaksin hits out at Thailand ‘tyranny’ in cryptic tweet
7 views
Cause of Dubai's Torch Tower blaze revealed
16 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR