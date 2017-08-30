  • Search form

Business & Economy

DP World completes expansion of Prince Rupert Fairview container terminal in Canada

Arab News |
Above, the Prince Rupert Fairview container terminal expansion. (Courtesy Port of Prince Rupert)
DUBAI: DP World on Wednesday announced the completion of its Prince Rupert Fairview container terminal in Canada, which increases the port’s container-handling capacity to 1.35 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually.
DP World acquired the Fairview container terminal, with an original capacity of 750,000 TEUs, in August 2015 and shortly thereafter launched the Phase 2 North expansion project. A second berth has been added with the extension of the existing berth by 440 meters to a total berth length of 800 meters.
The terminal is now capable of servicing the largest container vessels in the world using the three new “big ship ready” Malacca-max cranes, DP World said.
“The expanded container terminal is an economic engine for the city of Prince Rupert and is directly responsible for hundreds of jobs with many others in the local community and beyond benefitting from its operations … This is all part of our plans to provide capacity to meet Canada’s Pacific container terminal capacity requirements for decades to come in a cost-effective and environmentally responsible manner,” Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
Since its conversion from a break-bulk facility in 2007, Fairview container terminal has been recognized as one of the leading container terminals in North America and has established a reputation as one of the fastest and most reliable trans-Pacific trade gateways between the North America and the Asian region.
Meanwhile, Don Krusel, President and CEO of the Port of Prince Rupert, said that the expansion is an important part of the ports growth strategy.
“This project is a significant addition to Canada’s trade infrastructure, and provides tremendous value to our shippers and many partners. It has become a major contributor to the regional economy,” Krusel said.

MOST POPULAR