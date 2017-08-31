  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Over 2m flock to Mina as Hajj begins

ARAB NEWS |
Hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshippers from around the world on Wednesday began moving from the holy city of Makkah to Mina for the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (Adnan Al-Mahdali)
MINA: More than two million Muslims from around the world arrived in Mina to spend the day of Tarwiyah and follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Pilgrims will then head to Mount Arafat on Thursday.
Thousands of security men accompanied the flows of pilgrims along Mina’s wide roads, bridges and tunnels. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) mission at the holy sites monitored the pilgrims heading from Makkah to Mina. Their journey went smoothly despite the huge number of vehicles and pedestrians. Traffic patrols were assisted by security forces in their efforts to organize the traffic, guide pilgrims and maintain security.
The Ministry of Health is offering medical and health care services to pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season by providing thousands of doctors, nurses and specialists appointed to serve pilgrims. These members work at hospitals near the holy sites and Makkah. The ministry assists the relevant authorities in carrying out the general emergency plan and dealing with emergencies that might arise during the pilgrims’ stop in Mina and Jamaarat bridge.
Along with the ministry, medical service departments of the National Guard Ministry, and the Defense Ministry and its hospitals appointed hundreds of their members to offer medical and treatment services to pilgrims at the holy sites.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) is providing its services through thousands of members appointed to serve Hajjis. The organization designated a fleet of 100 ambulances spread throughout the holy sites.

