  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Hajjis in white robes reach Mina

Arab News |
Pilgrims began moving to Mina from Makkah on Wednesday. (AN photo by Mohammed Al-Mana)
MAKKAH: Hundreds of thousands of Muslims began the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Wednesday, donning traditional white garments and heading to the tent city of Mina outside Makkah in an itinerary retracing the route Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) took 14 centuries ago.
Over 2 million worshippers, from nearly every country, have arrived in the Kingdom for the five-day ritual, which is a once-in-a-lifetime religious duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.
Some prayed at the Grand Mosque before heading to the Mina area or toward Mount Arafat, east of Makkah, where Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) had delivered his final sermon to followers.
They walked or took buses, with traffic police using loudspeakers to try to direct crowds speaking a medley of languages. They were dressed in simple white robes, marking a state of ihram, or ritual purity.
Moroccan pilgrim Rida Al-Belaqili, waiting to board a bus to Arafat, struggled to find words to describe his feelings, Reuters reported.
“We are meeting people from every country and every nationality. There is a sort of unity,” he said. “I hope this will recharge Muslims’ faith and spirituality. I ask God to grant me and all Muslims forgiveness.”
Eid Al-Adha, or feast of sacrifice, begins on Friday, when pilgrims begin three days of casting stones at walls in a symbolic renunciation of the devil.

Related Articles

MAKKAH: Hundreds of thousands of Muslims began the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Wednesday, donning traditional white garments and heading to the tent city of Mina outside Makkah in an itinerary retracing the route Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) took 14 centuries ago.
Over 2 million worshippers, from nearly every country, have arrived in the Kingdom for the five-day ritual, which is a once-in-a-lifetime religious duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.
Some prayed at the Grand Mosque before heading to the Mina area or toward Mount Arafat, east of Makkah, where Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) had delivered his final sermon to followers.
They walked or took buses, with traffic police using loudspeakers to try to direct crowds speaking a medley of languages. They were dressed in simple white robes, marking a state of ihram, or ritual purity.
Moroccan pilgrim Rida Al-Belaqili, waiting to board a bus to Arafat, struggled to find words to describe his feelings, Reuters reported.
“We are meeting people from every country and every nationality. There is a sort of unity,” he said. “I hope this will recharge Muslims’ faith and spirituality. I ask God to grant me and all Muslims forgiveness.”
Eid Al-Adha, or feast of sacrifice, begins on Friday, when pilgrims begin three days of casting stones at walls in a symbolic renunciation of the devil.
Tags: hajj Hajj 2017 Hajj App Hajj pilgrims

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Sacrificial animals’ prices soar ahead of Eid Al-Adha in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Prices of sacrificial animals are soaring as residents throng to Riyadh’s cattle markets...

Humanity in the heart of Saudi holy sites during Hajj

MAKKAH: During Hajj, humanitarian work grows significantly among everyone at the holy sites and...

Sacrificial animals’ prices soar ahead of Eid Al-Adha in Saudi Arabia
Humanity in the heart of Saudi holy sites during Hajj
Hajjis in white robes reach Mina
Over 2m flock to Mina as Hajj begins
Father of slain Sudanese soldier visits son’s grave in Madinah, thanks King Salman for hospitality
The Hajj journey for average Pakistanis
Latest News
Sacrificial animals’ prices soar ahead of Eid Al-Adha in Saudi Arabia
2030 views
Mexico: 7 killed in Acapulco amid ongoing wave of violence
278 views
Macron’s reputation on the line with French government’s flagship reform
195 views
British PM Theresa May says no plans to quit
333 views
North Korea warns Japan of ‘imminent self-destruction’
774 views
Humanity in the heart of Saudi holy sites during Hajj
1057 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR