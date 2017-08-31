  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • North Korea warns Japan of ‘imminent self-destruction’

World

North Korea warns Japan of ‘imminent self-destruction’

AFP |
In this file photo made from video of an Aug. 14, 2017, broadcast in a news bulletin by North Korea's KRT, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receives a military briefing in Pyongyang. (AP)
SEOUL: Nuclear-armed North Korea has warned Tokyo against “imminent self-destruction” for siding with Washington, as tensions soar after Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan.
The North set off global alarm Tuesday when it fired an intermediate-range missile over the Asian island nation, triggering condemnation from world leaders including the US and Japan.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denounced the launch as an “unprecedented, serious and grave threat” and agreed with US President Donald Trump to “further strengthen pressure against North Korea.”
The North’s official KCNA news agency decried the former colonial power in a commentary, saying: “Japan has now come out with its sleeves rolled up in supporting its master’s anti-DPRK war moves.”
The allies’ “military nexus” had become a “serious threat” to the Korean peninsula and Japan was “unaware” it was “accelerating self-destruction,” the statement late Wednesday said.
It made a specific reference to US forces being based in Hokkaido — the island that the North’s missile flew over.
“The DPRK’s toughest countermeasures include a warning to Japan going wild, being unaware of its imminent destruction,” and blindly following the US, it added.
Pyongyang has warned of more similar tests to come.
The authorities in North Korea are highly nationalistic and promote resentment of the US and Japan as part of their claim to legitimacy.
KCNA said earlier that the missile launch was timed to mark the 107th anniversary of the “disgraceful” Japan-Korea treaty of 1910, under which Tokyo colonized the Korean peninsula.

Related Articles

SEOUL: Nuclear-armed North Korea has warned Tokyo against “imminent self-destruction” for siding with Washington, as tensions soar after Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan.
The North set off global alarm Tuesday when it fired an intermediate-range missile over the Asian island nation, triggering condemnation from world leaders including the US and Japan.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denounced the launch as an “unprecedented, serious and grave threat” and agreed with US President Donald Trump to “further strengthen pressure against North Korea.”
The North’s official KCNA news agency decried the former colonial power in a commentary, saying: “Japan has now come out with its sleeves rolled up in supporting its master’s anti-DPRK war moves.”
The allies’ “military nexus” had become a “serious threat” to the Korean peninsula and Japan was “unaware” it was “accelerating self-destruction,” the statement late Wednesday said.
It made a specific reference to US forces being based in Hokkaido — the island that the North’s missile flew over.
“The DPRK’s toughest countermeasures include a warning to Japan going wild, being unaware of its imminent destruction,” and blindly following the US, it added.
Pyongyang has warned of more similar tests to come.
The authorities in North Korea are highly nationalistic and promote resentment of the US and Japan as part of their claim to legitimacy.
KCNA said earlier that the missile launch was timed to mark the 107th anniversary of the “disgraceful” Japan-Korea treaty of 1910, under which Tokyo colonized the Korean peninsula.
Tags: North Korea Japan Seoul South Korea Donald Trump

Comments

MORE FROM World

Mexico: 7 killed in Acapulco amid ongoing wave of violence

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities say seven people have been murdered in the beach resort of...

Macron’s reputation on the line with French government’s flagship reform

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is set to unveil Thursday what is intended to...

Mexico: 7 killed in Acapulco amid ongoing wave of violence
Macron’s reputation on the line with French government’s flagship reform
British PM Theresa May says no plans to quit
North Korea warns Japan of ‘imminent self-destruction’
South Sudan: Killing of US journalist ‘not targeted’
Harvey moves into Louisiana, with at least 25 dead, 17 missing
Latest News
Sacrificial animals’ prices soar ahead of Eid Al-Adha in Saudi Arabia
2727 views
Mexico: 7 killed in Acapulco amid ongoing wave of violence
427 views
Macron’s reputation on the line with French government’s flagship reform
297 views
British PM Theresa May says no plans to quit
503 views
North Korea warns Japan of ‘imminent self-destruction’
1079 views
Humanity in the heart of Saudi holy sites during Hajj
1354 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR