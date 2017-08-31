  • Search form

  Mexico: 7 killed in Acapulco amid ongoing wave of violence

Mexico: 7 killed in Acapulco amid ongoing wave of violence

A police officer inspects a body as another body is carried away after they were shot in central Acapulco, Mexico, on Tuesday. (AP)
MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities say seven people have been murdered in the beach resort of Acapulco as the city continues to grapple with a violent crime wave.
The killings on Tuesday include the slaying of two men and a woman at an apartment used as an office for a taxi service.
Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said Wednesday that both men were bound with tape and all three were shot in the head. Family members said the men were taxi drivers.
Acapulco registered 483 homicides in the first seven months of the year. That was down about 13 percent from the same period in 2016, but still on pace for it to remain Mexico’s deadliest city.
Nationwide, homicides are up 27 percent so far this year.
