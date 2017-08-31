VIDEO: Special 15 cent burger offer sparks stampede of thousands

DUBAI: This is what happened when a burger joint launched a special promotion burger costing a mere $0.15.



The offer, at Zark’s Burgers in the Philippines, was only available to the first 80 customers, but that did not stop thousands of people turning up to try and be one of the lucky customers.



The deal was announced as part of the fast food outlet’s eighth anniversary.



The burgers usually cost the equivalent to $2.90. So, Monday’s super cheap deal caused stampedes that were captured on video which has now been watched by thousands.

Police tried to subdue the crowds, as some screamed as people started to surge forward.

And Pauline Cabal Estrada, who had hoped to take advantage of the offer, said she decided against it very quickly when she saw the crowds.

“As I saw the running people and all their screaming, I changed my mind… I just (stood) back as I saw people bigger than me,” she told the website Mashable, adding that she thought the situation looked “potentially dangerous.”

Zark’s Burgers, which has 29 stores across the Philippines, released a statement after the incident on Monday, which read: “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience experienced by patrons and other mall shoppers unintentionally brought about by this celebration that was intended to thank all of you for eight years of loyal support and patronage.”



The statement went on to thanks police, security and mall managers for helping to “ensure everyone’s safety.”





DUBAI: This is what happened when a burger joint launched a special promotion burger costing a mere $0.15.



The offer, at Zark’s Burgers in the Philippines, was only available to the first 80 customers, but that did not stop thousands of people turning up to try and be one of the lucky customers.



The deal was announced as part of the fast food outlet’s eighth anniversary.



The burgers usually cost the equivalent to $2.90. So, Monday’s super cheap deal caused stampedes that were captured on video which has now been watched by thousands.

Police tried to subdue the crowds, as some screamed as people started to surge forward.

And Pauline Cabal Estrada, who had hoped to take advantage of the offer, said she decided against it very quickly when she saw the crowds.

“As I saw the running people and all their screaming, I changed my mind… I just (stood) back as I saw people bigger than me,” she told the website Mashable, adding that she thought the situation looked “potentially dangerous.”

Zark’s Burgers, which has 29 stores across the Philippines, released a statement after the incident on Monday, which read: “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience experienced by patrons and other mall shoppers unintentionally brought about by this celebration that was intended to thank all of you for eight years of loyal support and patronage.”



The statement went on to thanks police, security and mall managers for helping to “ensure everyone’s safety.”



