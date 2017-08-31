Football: Japan beat Australia 2-0 to qualify for World Cup

  • Search form

Japan’s Ideguchi Yosuke, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Yuto Nagatomo, August 31, 2017. (REUTERS)
JAPAN: Takuma Asano and Yosuke Ideguchi were on target as Japan beat Australia 2-0 at home Thursday to qualify for their sixth successive World Cup.
Asano steered home a left-foot volley four minutes before half-time and Ideguchi sealed the victory with a stunning long-range strike after 82 minutes as Japan became the fourth team to reach next year’s finals in Russia.
