  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Moody’s keeps stable outlook for Indian banking system

Arab News |
The Indian economy will continue to recover from the temporary liquidity shock from demonetization, Moody’s said. (Reuters)
DUBAI: Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday maintained a stable outlook for the Indian banking system is stable, noting the country’s progress in managing legacy asset issues counteracting significant capital inadequacies some lenders continue to face.
Moody’s conclusions are contained in its just-released “Banking System Outlook — India, Asset quality at trough levels drives stable outlook”, where it rated 15 banks which together account for about 70 percent of assets in India’s financial system.
“The outlook for the system is also in line with the stable outlooks for 10 of the 15 banks we rate in this system and reflects a stable operating environment and improved prospects for asset quality, among other factors,” Srikanth Vadlamani, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, said in a statement.
“Moody’s believes that the operating environment is — as indicated — stable. Our baseline scenario assumes GDP growth of 7.1 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2018, the same pace as the prior year,” said Vadlamani.
While headline growth is robust, private investment remains relatively weak, Moody’s said.
“In the near term, the economy will continue to recover from the temporary liquidity shock from demonetization, while adjusting to the new goods and services tax (GST),” the ratings agency said.
India on July 1 implemented GST to replace numerous federal and state taxes as part of reform measures to cut red tape and increase tax revenues, and eventually fuel economic growth.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the new tax structure should help the Indian economy grow by 2 percent.
“Indicators, such as net new nonperforming loan formation and problem loan ratios, suggest a bottoming of the credit cycle,” said Vadlamani, although declining asset quality in agriculture, and micro-businesses and SMEs pose risks.
Moody’s said that lending margins will be stable because a drop in funding costs following demonetization will likely offset pressure from re-pricing of loans to the marginal cost of lending rate.
Banks still face higher credit costs due to tighter provisioning requirements for stressed loans, but these charges will be lower in absolute terms, Moody’s said.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday maintained a stable outlook for the Indian banking system is stable, noting the country’s progress in managing legacy asset issues counteracting significant capital inadequacies some lenders continue to face.
Moody’s conclusions are contained in its just-released “Banking System Outlook — India, Asset quality at trough levels drives stable outlook”, where it rated 15 banks which together account for about 70 percent of assets in India’s financial system.
“The outlook for the system is also in line with the stable outlooks for 10 of the 15 banks we rate in this system and reflects a stable operating environment and improved prospects for asset quality, among other factors,” Srikanth Vadlamani, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, said in a statement.
“Moody’s believes that the operating environment is — as indicated — stable. Our baseline scenario assumes GDP growth of 7.1 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2018, the same pace as the prior year,” said Vadlamani.
While headline growth is robust, private investment remains relatively weak, Moody’s said.
“In the near term, the economy will continue to recover from the temporary liquidity shock from demonetization, while adjusting to the new goods and services tax (GST),” the ratings agency said.
India on July 1 implemented GST to replace numerous federal and state taxes as part of reform measures to cut red tape and increase tax revenues, and eventually fuel economic growth.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the new tax structure should help the Indian economy grow by 2 percent.
“Indicators, such as net new nonperforming loan formation and problem loan ratios, suggest a bottoming of the credit cycle,” said Vadlamani, although declining asset quality in agriculture, and micro-businesses and SMEs pose risks.
Moody’s said that lending margins will be stable because a drop in funding costs following demonetization will likely offset pressure from re-pricing of loans to the marginal cost of lending rate.
Banks still face higher credit costs due to tighter provisioning requirements for stressed loans, but these charges will be lower in absolute terms, Moody’s said.
Tags: economy banking India Moody’s

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Moody’s keeps stable outlook for Indian banking system

DUBAI: Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday maintained a stable outlook for the Indian banking...

Kurdistan pays $1 billion to UAE’s Dana Gas to settle London arbitration case

LONDON: Iraq’s Kurdistan region will immediately pay $1 billion (SR3.75 billion) to UAE-based Dana...

Moody’s keeps stable outlook for Indian banking system
Kurdistan pays $1 billion to UAE’s Dana Gas to settle London arbitration case
Blow to South Korean carmakers as Kia loses landmark wage dispute
India’s economy seen to recover from shock cash clampdown
Qantas keeps alliance with Emirates but drops Dubai for Singapore
Malabar Gold opens 179th showroom in Delhi
Latest News
US warned Spain of Barcelona attack risk: report
Briton extradited from Germany for allegedly hacking two UK banks
Buckingham Palace ‘sword man’ charged with planning terror act
Moody’s keeps stable outlook for Indian banking system
Football: Japan beat Australia 2-0 to qualify for World Cup
8 views
VIDEO: Special 15 cent burger offer sparks stampede of thousands
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR