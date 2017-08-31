Man charged for ramming soldiers near Paris on August 9

  • Search form

AFP |
This file photo taken on August 9, 2017 shows police officers and emergency workers standing next to a damaged BMW car with a broken windscreen, after the police arrested a suspect on the A16 motorway, near Marquise, northern France. Hamou Benlatreche, 36, who was arrested after he rammed a car into anti-terrorism soldiers outside their barracks in the upmarket western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, has been indicted on August 29, 2017 by a counter-terrorist judge. (AFP)
PARIS: French officials have charged a man for ramming a car into soldiers outside a barracks in an upmarket western suburb of Paris this month, injuring six, judicial sources said Thursday.
Hamou Benlatreche, a 36-year-old Algerian, was formally indicted by an anti-terrorism judge at a Paris hospital on Tuesday evening.
Investigators have not yet had the chance to interrogate Benlatreche as he was shot and seriously wounded during his arrest several hours after plowing a black BMW into troops in Levallois-Perret on the morning of August 9.
He was eventually arrested several hours later after a dramatic motorway chase near the port of Calais in northern France.
He remains in hospital in the Paris area.
Last week, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said the suspect had scoped out the Levallois-Perret area three days before the attack and that the contents of his phone suggested an interest in the Daesh group and a desire to go to Syria.
Since early 2015, France has been hit by a series of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists which have killed more than 230 people and injured hundreds more.
Of late, many of the attacks have been relatively low-tech, involving lone wolf suspects using vehicles as weapons or blades, and often targeting the security forces.
The suspect lives in Bezons, about eight kilometers (five miles) from the attack site, and has no previous convictions.
