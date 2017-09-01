Over 300,000 people mobilized to serve Hajj pilgrims

MAKKAH: The Kingdom has mobilized more than 300,000 civilians and military personnel to serve pilgrims, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal — Makkah governor, adviser to King Salman and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee — told a press conference in Mina.

He said 101 unlicensed Hajj companies were shut down, 490,785 individuals and 21,990 vehicles without Hajj permits were prevented from entering Makkah and the Mashaaer, and 9,599 people transporting pilgrims illegally were arrested.

The total number of pilgrims this Hajj season is expected to exceed 2 million. The number of pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom reached 1,752,014, and the number of domestic pilgrims reached 126,092 citizens and 102,936 residents, Prince Khalid said, adding that 1,564 Qatari pilgrims have come this year, up from 1,210 last year.

Al-Mashaaer Metro is ready to transport 365,000 pilgrims, and 21,000 buses are available to help more than 2 million pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat, he said.

The Health Ministry has mobilized 30,000 doctors and health practitioners to serve pilgrims, he added.

“The ministry furnished 5,000 beds in Makkah and the holy sites, and 550 intensive care units. It equipped 135 health centers and 17 hospitals to provide health services to pilgrims,” Prince Khalid said, adding that there are 100 field medical teams with the latest equipment.

The Finance Ministry has established accommodation centers in Arafat, Mina and Muzdalifah that can host more than 51,000 people, he said.

“The Ministry of Municipalities and Rural Affairs mobilized more than 23,000 people to ensure the cleanliness of Makkah and the holy places during Hajj,” he added.

“The National Water Co. is pumping more than 18 million cubic meters during the pilgrimage season.” He said 22 million meals and water bottles will be distributed during this Hajj season.

