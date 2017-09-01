  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 0 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Pyongyang threatens to execute South Korean reporters over book review

World

Pyongyang threatens to execute South Korean reporters over book review

The Associated Press |
A Korean edition of the book 'North Korea Confidential' is displayed in a bookstore in Seoul on Thursday. (AFP)
SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea on Thursday vowed to execute reporters from two South Korean newspapers, saying they insulted the country’s dignity while reviewing and interviewing the British authors of a book about life in the isolated country.
Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency carried a state court statement expressing anger over the descriptions of North Korean lives as increasingly capitalist. It also objected to the translated title of the South Korean edition as “Capitalist People’s Republic of Korea” and the book’s cover that replaced the red star in North Korea’s official seal with the US dollar mark.
North Korea’s Central Court also “sentenced to death” the presidents of the newspapers and said the North will “track down to the end and cut off the dirty windpipes” of those responsible for such provocations.
South Korea’s Unification Ministry denounced the North Korean comments as an “absurd threat” and said it “sternly warns” the North to immediately stop threating South Korean citizens. Seoul’s government is ready to take “every measure needed” to protect its citizens, the ministry said in a statement.
The North didn’t directly threaten the British authors of “North Korea Confidential: Private Markets, Fashion Trends, Prison Camps, Dissenters and Defectors,” but said the book “viciously defamed and distorted” the country’s realities.
The book was written by Daniel Tudor, a former Economist reporter, and James Pearson, a Reuters correspondent.
North Korean propaganda is often filled with odd and extreme threats. In June, it vowed to execute South Korea’s former president and her spy chief over an alleged plot to assassinate its leadership. Seoul’s National Intelligence Service denied the claim.
The North also threatened South Korean news organizations in 2012, when its military warned that its troops had aimed artillery at the specific coordinates of some Seoul-based newspapers and TV stations over their critical reports on children’s festivals that had been taking place in Pyongyang. The North didn’t carry out on the threat to wage a “merciless sacred war” over the perceived insults.

Related Articles

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea on Thursday vowed to execute reporters from two South Korean newspapers, saying they insulted the country’s dignity while reviewing and interviewing the British authors of a book about life in the isolated country.
Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency carried a state court statement expressing anger over the descriptions of North Korean lives as increasingly capitalist. It also objected to the translated title of the South Korean edition as “Capitalist People’s Republic of Korea” and the book’s cover that replaced the red star in North Korea’s official seal with the US dollar mark.
North Korea’s Central Court also “sentenced to death” the presidents of the newspapers and said the North will “track down to the end and cut off the dirty windpipes” of those responsible for such provocations.
South Korea’s Unification Ministry denounced the North Korean comments as an “absurd threat” and said it “sternly warns” the North to immediately stop threating South Korean citizens. Seoul’s government is ready to take “every measure needed” to protect its citizens, the ministry said in a statement.
The North didn’t directly threaten the British authors of “North Korea Confidential: Private Markets, Fashion Trends, Prison Camps, Dissenters and Defectors,” but said the book “viciously defamed and distorted” the country’s realities.
The book was written by Daniel Tudor, a former Economist reporter, and James Pearson, a Reuters correspondent.
North Korean propaganda is often filled with odd and extreme threats. In June, it vowed to execute South Korea’s former president and her spy chief over an alleged plot to assassinate its leadership. Seoul’s National Intelligence Service denied the claim.
The North also threatened South Korean news organizations in 2012, when its military warned that its troops had aimed artillery at the specific coordinates of some Seoul-based newspapers and TV stations over their critical reports on children’s festivals that had been taking place in Pyongyang. The North didn’t carry out on the threat to wage a “merciless sacred war” over the perceived insults.
Tags: North Korea South Korea Seoul

Comments

MORE FROM World

France: Man detained in missing 9-year-old at wedding case

PARIS: French police have detained a man for questioning in connection with the search for a nine-...

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run

NAIROBI, Kenya: Kenya’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered a new presidential election after annulling...

France: Man detained in missing 9-year-old at wedding case
Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run
North Korea could nuke US, Europe ‘within months’: France
Deadly storm tells tale of two cities in Macau
Afghanistan celebrates Eid Al-Adha holiday amid calls for peace
Brazilian peacekeepers to leave Haiti after 13 years
Latest News
France: Man detained in missing 9-year-old at wedding case
Syria’s Assad gives Eid prayers near area seized from Daesh
Still no need to release oil stocks, IEA says
3 views
UAE motorists “asked” if speeding fines should be abolished
50 views
Iraq faces vast challenges despite victories over Daesh: experts
14 views
Miley Cyrus latest celebrity to donate to Harvey relief
29 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR