  Majority of Germans expect Brexit to hurt Britain and EU — poll

Majority of Germans expect Brexit to hurt Britain and EU — poll

Reuters
Flags are arranged at the EU Commission headquarters ahead of a first full round of talks on Brexit, Britain's divorce terms from the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2017. (REUTERS)
BERLIN: Two thirds of Germans believe Britain’s exit from the European Union will have negative consequences for the bloc, with only 20 percent seeing the potential for long-term benefits, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen poll for ZDF television showed.
Some 82 percent believed the impact on Britain would be negative, according to the poll published on Friday, with just 9 percent seeing the country benefiting in the long run.
Britain and the EU concluded a third round of Brexit talks on Thursday, with both sides saying that little progress had been made on the major issues dividing them.
