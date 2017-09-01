Majority of Germans expect Brexit to hurt Britain and EU — poll

BERLIN: Two thirds of Germans believe Britain’s exit from the European Union will have negative consequences for the bloc, with only 20 percent seeing the potential for long-term benefits, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen poll for ZDF television showed.
Some 82 percent believed the impact on Britain would be negative, according to the poll published on Friday, with just 9 percent seeing the country benefiting in the long run.
Britain and the EU concluded a third round of Brexit talks on Thursday, with both sides saying that little progress had been made on the major issues dividing them.
