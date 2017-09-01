Like Destiny’s Child, Fifth Harmony bounces back after drama

LOS ANGELES: It is been a year of transition for Fifth Harmony: The pop stars parted ways with member Camila Cabello, switched management teams, negotiated a new contract with their label and won greater creative control of their brand.

Luckily the newly minted quartet, who released their third album last week, had the fairy boss of girl groups to guide them through the tumultuous times: Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland.

“We were advised by THE Kelly Rowland,” Dinah Jane, 20, said with reverence. “She just told us to, like, let the music speak for itself... and itself... and just know your worth, believe in yourself and just be there for each other. So we have definitely honed into that. And for her to advise that, like, that says a lot because, you know, she is gone through the same things.”

“And she said that she was really proud of us,” beamed Normani Kordei, 21.

Destiny’s Child went through similar changes before settling on the final and most famous formation, the trio of Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams.

Fifth Harmony said they looked to the “Bootylicious” hitmakers when deciding to fill the spot left by Cabello, who exited in December to pursue a solo career.

