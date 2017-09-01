After his death, Notorious B.I.G.’s mom becomes his No.1 fan

NEW YORK: During the late 1990s when the Notorious B.I.G. emerged as rap’s top performer, detailing street life in Brooklyn on songs and albums that dominated the pop charts, his mother did not think much of his music, which she used to call “noise.”

Now, she can not live without that noise.

Voletta Wallace says after her son died in 1997, she connected with his music and fell in love with Christopher Wallace, the artist.

“I remembered my son said, ‘Do not listen to my music.’ And I never listened to his music. I heard it on the radio and it sounded good, because it was clean. But I said, ‘You know what, I have to. I have to listen to that music.’ And that is what I did,” Wallace said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

“I cried so much that day just listening to the music. I remember I sat, I stood. I rested my head on the stereo and I just cried like a baby. And that was therapy for me. And I said, ‘Oh my God — that was a talented young man to put those words together.’ He had a beautiful voice. I love his voice.”

Wallace details the love for the Notorious B.I.G. as both his mother and No. 1 fan in the new, three-hour documentary, “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” It debuts Monday at 8 p.m. EST on A&E.

The mother and widow of Notorious B.I.G. say fans will see a human side of the late rapper in the documentary. ‘Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.’ airs Monday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. EST on A&E. (Aug. 31)

In the film, directed by Emmy nominee Mark Ford, rap acts such as Jay-Z and Nas discuss B.I.G.’s impact on hip-hop culture, and Wallace said watching those performers speak passionately about her son helped her understand his importance in music, and made her a true fan of rap music.

