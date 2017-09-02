  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Trump to nominate Juster to be ambassador to India -White House

World

Trump to nominate Juster to be ambassador to India -White House

Reuters |
Kenneth Juster. (Courtesy photo)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will nominate Kenneth Juster to be ambassador to India, the White House said on Friday.
Juster was a deputy assistant to Trump for international economic affairs and the deputy director of the National Economic Council until June. From 2001 to 2005 he was under secretary of Commerce under former president George W. Bush. 

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will nominate Kenneth Juster to be ambassador to India, the White House said on Friday.
Juster was a deputy assistant to Trump for international economic affairs and the deputy director of the National Economic Council until June. From 2001 to 2005 he was under secretary of Commerce under former president George W. Bush. 
Tags: Donald Trump India

Comments

MORE FROM World

Delight as Serena Williams ‘welcomes baby girl’

MIAMI: Tennis superstar Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, US media reported,...

Search goes on for Harvey survivors, new evacuations in Houston

ORANGE, Texas/HOUSTON: Rescuers searched painstakingly through flooded neighborhoods across...

Delight as Serena Williams ‘welcomes baby girl’
Search goes on for Harvey survivors, new evacuations in Houston
US, S.Korea agree to revise missile treaty in face of North Korean threats
Trump to nominate Juster to be ambassador to India -White House
Suspected Boko Haram members kill 18 people in northeast Nigeria
Smoke pours from Russian consulate chimney in San Francisco
Latest News
Delight as Serena Williams ‘welcomes baby girl’
33 views
Search goes on for Harvey survivors, new evacuations in Houston
30 views
US, S.Korea agree to revise missile treaty in face of North Korean threats
43 views
Trump to nominate Juster to be ambassador to India -White House
72 views
Suspected Boko Haram members kill 18 people in northeast Nigeria
50 views
Smoke pours from Russian consulate chimney in San Francisco
65 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR