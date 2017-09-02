  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Nine men removed from Ryanair flight after joking about terror attack

World

Nine men removed from Ryanair flight after joking about terror attack

Arab News |
The flight, which had been due to depart from Brussels Airport in Zaventem, was delayed for a few hours. (File photo: Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Nine men were removed from an early-morning Ryanair flight from Brussels to Madrid today after they shouted “’Allahu Akbar” in jest and joked that there was a bomb on board.
The flight, which had been due to depart from Brussels Airport in Zaventem, was delayed for a few hours and passengers were asked to get off the plane.
According to local news channel VTM Nieuws, the nine men were all of Belgian nationality.
Peter De Waele of the federal police told the news channel: “The flight commander refused to take these nine people. One of them was a foolish joker and called ‘Allahu Akbar’.”
According to the MailOnline.com, a bomb squad was called in and sniffer dogs were used to check the aircraft.
Nothing was found and the plane eventually departed at 9.25 a.m. local time.
It is an offense to cause a false bomb scare Belgium, which could lead to at least one of the men facing charges.
According to the MailOnline.com, a preliminary report has already been sent to the local prosecutor’s office.
In March 2016, three coordinated terror attacks occurred in Belgium — two at Brussels Airport and one at the Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Nine men were removed from an early-morning Ryanair flight from Brussels to Madrid today after they shouted “’Allahu Akbar” in jest and joked that there was a bomb on board.
The flight, which had been due to depart from Brussels Airport in Zaventem, was delayed for a few hours and passengers were asked to get off the plane.
According to local news channel VTM Nieuws, the nine men were all of Belgian nationality.
Peter De Waele of the federal police told the news channel: “The flight commander refused to take these nine people. One of them was a foolish joker and called ‘Allahu Akbar’.”
According to the MailOnline.com, a bomb squad was called in and sniffer dogs were used to check the aircraft.
Nothing was found and the plane eventually departed at 9.25 a.m. local time.
It is an offense to cause a false bomb scare Belgium, which could lead to at least one of the men facing charges.
According to the MailOnline.com, a preliminary report has already been sent to the local prosecutor’s office.
In March 2016, three coordinated terror attacks occurred in Belgium — two at Brussels Airport and one at the Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels.
Tags: Brussels Belgium Ryanair bomb scare

Comments

MORE FROM World

Nine men removed from Ryanair flight after joking about terror attack

DUBAI: Nine men were removed from an early-morning Ryanair flight from Brussels to Madrid today...

2 dead as Mexico City bandits fight over right to rob bus

MEXICO CITY: Armed thieves frequently board buses to rob passengers in Mexico City and its suburbs....

Nine men removed from Ryanair flight after joking about terror attack
2 dead as Mexico City bandits fight over right to rob bus
Lawyers: US is coercing Iraqis targeted for deportation
Two suspects freed over French girl’s wedding disappearance
Russia’s Putin won’t attend UN General Assembly
With prayer, sacrifices, Pakistani Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Latest News
Football: Mexico beat Panama to qualify for 2018 World Cup
Nine men removed from Ryanair flight after joking about terror attack
2 dead as Mexico City bandits fight over right to rob bus
Suicide bombers kill 7 in attack on Iraq power plant
9 views
Lawyers: US is coercing Iraqis targeted for deportation
9 views
Two suspects freed over French girl’s wedding disappearance
28 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR