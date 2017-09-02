Nine men removed from Ryanair flight after joking about terror attack

DUBAI: Nine men were removed from an early-morning Ryanair flight from Brussels to Madrid today after they shouted “’Allahu Akbar” in jest and joked that there was a bomb on board.
The flight, which had been due to depart from Brussels Airport in Zaventem, was delayed for a few hours and passengers were asked to get off the plane.
According to local news channel VTM Nieuws, the nine men were all of Belgian nationality.
Peter De Waele of the federal police told the news channel: “The flight commander refused to take these nine people. One of them was a foolish joker and called ‘Allahu Akbar’.”
According to the MailOnline.com, a bomb squad was called in and sniffer dogs were used to check the aircraft.
Nothing was found and the plane eventually departed at 9.25 a.m. local time.
It is an offense to cause a false bomb scare Belgium, which could lead to at least one of the men facing charges.
According to the MailOnline.com, a preliminary report has already been sent to the local prosecutor’s office.
In March 2016, three coordinated terror attacks occurred in Belgium — two at Brussels Airport and one at the Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels.
