Football: Mexico beat Panama to qualify for 2018 World Cup

MEXICO CITY: Mexico defeated Panama 1-0 here Friday to seal their qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia from the CONCACAF region.

A Hirving Lozano header on 53 minutes was enough to give Mexico victory at the Azteca Stadium as the regional heavyweights reached the finals for a seventh successive occasion.

Mexico are the fifth team to have booked their place in the 32-nation finals next year, joining Brazil, Japan and Iran alongside hosts Russia.

Mexico’s victory sees them lead the six-nation final qualifying table in the Central America, North America and Caribbean zone (CONCACAF), with 17 points from six games and means they are guaranteed to claim one of the three automatic qualifying spots.

MEXICO CITY: Mexico defeated Panama 1-0 here Friday to seal their qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia from the CONCACAF region.

A Hirving Lozano header on 53 minutes was enough to give Mexico victory at the Azteca Stadium as the regional heavyweights reached the finals for a seventh successive occasion.

Mexico are the fifth team to have booked their place in the 32-nation finals next year, joining Brazil, Japan and Iran alongside hosts Russia.

Mexico’s victory sees them lead the six-nation final qualifying table in the Central America, North America and Caribbean zone (CONCACAF), with 17 points from six games and means they are guaranteed to claim one of the three automatic qualifying spots.