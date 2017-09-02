  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Football: Mexico beat Panama to qualify for 2018 World Cup

Sports

Football: Mexico beat Panama to qualify for 2018 World Cup

AFP |
Players of Mexico celebrate qualifying for the 2018 Russia World Cup after beating Panama at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Friday, on September 1, 2017. (File photo by AP)
MEXICO CITY: Mexico defeated Panama 1-0 here Friday to seal their qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia from the CONCACAF region.
A Hirving Lozano header on 53 minutes was enough to give Mexico victory at the Azteca Stadium as the regional heavyweights reached the finals for a seventh successive occasion.
Mexico are the fifth team to have booked their place in the 32-nation finals next year, joining Brazil, Japan and Iran alongside hosts Russia.
Mexico’s victory sees them lead the six-nation final qualifying table in the Central America, North America and Caribbean zone (CONCACAF), with 17 points from six games and means they are guaranteed to claim one of the three automatic qualifying spots.
MEXICO CITY: Mexico defeated Panama 1-0 here Friday to seal their qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia from the CONCACAF region.
A Hirving Lozano header on 53 minutes was enough to give Mexico victory at the Azteca Stadium as the regional heavyweights reached the finals for a seventh successive occasion.
Mexico are the fifth team to have booked their place in the 32-nation finals next year, joining Brazil, Japan and Iran alongside hosts Russia.
Mexico’s victory sees them lead the six-nation final qualifying table in the Central America, North America and Caribbean zone (CONCACAF), with 17 points from six games and means they are guaranteed to claim one of the three automatic qualifying spots.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Football: Mexico beat Panama to qualify for 2018 World Cup

MEXICO CITY: Mexico defeated Panama 1-0 here Friday to seal their qualification for the 2018 World...

Australia aim to salvage pride against Bangladesh

Chittagong, Bangladesh: Heavily criticized after their first-ever Test defeat to Bangladesh,...

Football: Mexico beat Panama to qualify for 2018 World Cup
Australia aim to salvage pride against Bangladesh
Arrow fired onto field during cricket match at London venue
Salah's Egypt loses to Uganda in World Cup qualifying
2018 World Cup qualifier: Mbappe wraps up big France win; Ronaldo bags hat trick
Brazil goes top as Chile, Argentina struggle
Latest News
Football: Mexico beat Panama to qualify for 2018 World Cup
Nine men removed from Ryanair flight after joking about terror attack
2 dead as Mexico City bandits fight over right to rob bus
Suicide bombers kill 7 in attack on Iraq power plant
9 views
Lawyers: US is coercing Iraqis targeted for deportation
9 views
Two suspects freed over French girl’s wedding disappearance
28 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR