Tawuniya distributes Hajj booklet among pilgrims

The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) has published a booklet for Hajj, titled “Safe Hajj.” The booklet aims to raise safety awareness among pilgrims and includes health guidelines and tips for the Hajj rituals.

It is the second such booklet published by Tawuniya, in partnership with the Coordination Authority of Pilgrimage Delegation-Operator NGOs, as part of the company’s social responsibility activities and in line with the government’s efforts to serve pilgrims.

The booklet has been distributed among pilgrims free of cost.

It has been published in six languages, namely Arabic, English, Urdu, Tugaloo, Bahasa and Turkish. It includes key information and advice to pilgrims in addition to details on the various guidelines and activities carried out by government entities working toward a successful Hajj season.

Majed Ahmed Al-Bahiti, Tawuniya’s marketing general manager, said: “God granted the Kingdom and its people the honor to serve pilgrims and this is what we seek to achieve as a national commitment and religious responsibility. Tawuniya has designed this booklet as a gift offered by the company to pilgrims to help them in following the government’s guidelines during Hajj to safely perform the pilgrimage.”

The booklet can also be downloaded online from Tawuniya’s social media pages.

“The booklet has a standardized and simple design — it is categorized into chapters listing out the rituals step by step. In addition to health guidelines, it also includes a directory of health centers in the holy sites, emergency numbers, and dedicated facilities in Makkah and Madinah,” Al-Bahiti added.

Al-Bahiti praised the role of the Coordination Authority of Pilgrimage Delegation-Operator NGOs in facilitating the booklet distribution among pilgrims.

