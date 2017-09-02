  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

Tawuniya distributes Hajj booklet among pilgrims

ARAB NEWS |
The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) has published a booklet for Hajj, titled “Safe Hajj.” The booklet aims to raise safety awareness among pilgrims and includes health guidelines and tips for the Hajj rituals.
It is the second such booklet published by Tawuniya, in partnership with the Coordination Authority of Pilgrimage Delegation-Operator NGOs, as part of the company’s social responsibility activities and in line with the government’s efforts to serve pilgrims.
The booklet has been distributed among pilgrims free of cost.
It has been published in six languages, namely Arabic, English, Urdu, Tugaloo, Bahasa and Turkish. It includes key information and advice to pilgrims in addition to details on the various guidelines and activities carried out by government entities working toward a successful Hajj season.
Majed Ahmed Al-Bahiti, Tawuniya’s marketing general manager, said: “God granted the Kingdom and its people the honor to serve pilgrims and this is what we seek to achieve as a national commitment and religious responsibility. Tawuniya has designed this booklet as a gift offered by the company to pilgrims to help them in following the government’s guidelines during Hajj to safely perform the pilgrimage.”
The booklet can also be downloaded online from Tawuniya’s social media pages.
“The booklet has a standardized and simple design — it is categorized into chapters listing out the rituals step by step. In addition to health guidelines, it also includes a directory of health centers in the holy sites, emergency numbers, and dedicated facilities in Makkah and Madinah,” Al-Bahiti added.
Al-Bahiti praised the role of the Coordination Authority of Pilgrimage Delegation-Operator NGOs in facilitating the booklet distribution among pilgrims.
The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) has published a booklet for Hajj, titled “Safe Hajj.” The booklet aims to raise safety awareness among pilgrims and includes health guidelines and tips for the Hajj rituals.
It is the second such booklet published by Tawuniya, in partnership with the Coordination Authority of Pilgrimage Delegation-Operator NGOs, as part of the company’s social responsibility activities and in line with the government’s efforts to serve pilgrims.
The booklet has been distributed among pilgrims free of cost.
It has been published in six languages, namely Arabic, English, Urdu, Tugaloo, Bahasa and Turkish. It includes key information and advice to pilgrims in addition to details on the various guidelines and activities carried out by government entities working toward a successful Hajj season.
Majed Ahmed Al-Bahiti, Tawuniya’s marketing general manager, said: “God granted the Kingdom and its people the honor to serve pilgrims and this is what we seek to achieve as a national commitment and religious responsibility. Tawuniya has designed this booklet as a gift offered by the company to pilgrims to help them in following the government’s guidelines during Hajj to safely perform the pilgrimage.”
The booklet can also be downloaded online from Tawuniya’s social media pages.
“The booklet has a standardized and simple design — it is categorized into chapters listing out the rituals step by step. In addition to health guidelines, it also includes a directory of health centers in the holy sites, emergency numbers, and dedicated facilities in Makkah and Madinah,” Al-Bahiti added.
Al-Bahiti praised the role of the Coordination Authority of Pilgrimage Delegation-Operator NGOs in facilitating the booklet distribution among pilgrims.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller awarded ‘Grand Stevie’ after record 28 wins at the 2017 IBAs

ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller won big at this year’s International Business Awards (IBAs) — known as “...

Omantel acquires nearly 10% Zain stake for $846m

KUWAIT CITY: Oman Telecommunications Co. (Omantel) has won the bid to acquire 425.7 million...

Tawuniya distributes Hajj booklet among pilgrims
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller awarded ‘Grand Stevie’ after record 28 wins at the 2017 IBAs
Omantel acquires nearly 10% Zain stake for $846m
Hyundai’s fuel cell SUV promises range, style
‘LG Signature’ debuts across the GCC
US-SABC members invited to visit KAEC
Latest News
Tawuniya distributes Hajj booklet among pilgrims
Special
How one Iraqi cafe owner in London is keeping Diana’s legacy alive 20 years on
155 views
Fognini kicked out of US Open after foul-mouthed rant
24 views
Iran’s priority to boost missile program: defense minister
193 views
China’s Huawei unveils mobile AI assistant at Berlin’s IFA
74 views
King Salman highlights Saudi success in eradicating terrorism
119 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR