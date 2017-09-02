  • Search form

Corporate News

STC increases hotspots by 200% around holy sites

ARAB NEWS
STC has also increased the 4G network capacity in Makkah, Madinah and other holy sites.
STC has increased its coverage in Makkah and other holy sites for the Hajj season.
The company is using the latest technologies to meet the increased demand for mobile data around the holy sites.
STC plans to meet this demand in part by increasing the number of wifi spots around Makkah and Madinah by 206 percent compared to 2016.
“This will enable a high-speed data flow to pilgrims and the workforces of all sectors who are serving the pilgrims,” the telecom operator said.
The company has also increased the 4G network capacity in Makkah, Madinah and other holy sites.
STC said its staff has been working round the clock to serve pilgrims from around the world.
