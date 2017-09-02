Range Rover joy for lucky shopper at City Center Mirdif

A Dubai shopper has won a brand-new Range Rover Sport SUV after shopping at City Center Mirdif during Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) campaign.

The mall, which is owned and operated by Majid Al-Futtaim — a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia — gave the car away as part of its “Be summer ready” seasonal promotion.

Mouna Abu Aiyesh entered the big-prize draw by shopping at the mall and redeeming her receipts at the customer service desk. The draw was held on the last day of DSS, which ran across the emirate from July 1 to Aug. 12 and featured exclusive discounts and entertainment as well as the chance to drive away in a new luxurious car.

