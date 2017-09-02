Emirates Glass awarded 100m dirhams mega projects

Emirates Glass LLC, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC and one of the largest processors of flat architectural glass in the region, has announced significant growth in profitability in the first half of 2017. It said mega projects worth 100 million dirhams ($27 million) have been awarded to the company across the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Emirates Glass announced that it is executing more than 50 million dirhams worth of contracts in GCC countries and has also won contracts for a number of projects across Asia.

The new project wins include high performance, energy-saving, reflective coated glass products for the Ministries Complex in Kuwait, the first-ever greenhouse being constructed in Dubai named as The Qur’an Park, the Enterprise Command and Control Center — EC3 of Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai and ITCC Tower & Maad Tower in Saudi Arabia.

Within the UAE, the company has also won glass contracts for Akoya Villas, Nad Al-Sheba Villas, Dubai Hills Villas, Oud Al-Mateena Villas, 1017 Yas West, Al-Yaher, Tiara United Tower, Suites in the SKAI, Hathboor Tower, Mamsha Al-Saadiyat, Adnoc Complex, Manazil Terhab Hotel, Ajman City Center and other developments.

Rizwanulla Khan, executive president at Emirates Glass, said: “The prestigious projects for Emirates Glass are a testimony to the growth potential of its high-quality, energy-efficient products. The company has an excellent portfolio of projects in the Gulf region and beyond, which has cemented its credibility as a trusted supplier of glass products in the region and overseas.”

He added: “The surging demand for EGL’s eco-friendly glass further reinforces the growing commitment toward sustainable development and green building principles. With such quality products, Emirates Glass is aggressively aiming at increased market share in existing and new geographies. The company’s performance reflects how sustainability guides the decisions it makes every day.”

The objective of Emirates Glass is to not only provide the full range of high performance large glass panels, but also guarantee the highest quality standards available in the glass world, he added.

