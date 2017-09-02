Careem appoints Nadia Rouchdy as head of sustainability and social impact

Careem, a ride-hailing service in the Middle East and North Africa, has appointed Nadia Rouchdy as head of sustainability and social impact. “In this role, Rouchdy will lead Careem’s efforts in sustainability, both internally and externally, and integrate our vision of long-term strategic planning to create a positive impact on the business, the environment and society as a whole,” a press release said.

Rouchdy brings to Careem “a solid track record in sustainability, climate change policy, stakeholder engagement, and strategic community investment, and will be responsible for devising and implementing corporate giving and sustainable development strategies across the region.”

Rouchdy will also work closely with Careem’s board and senior management to enlist their support and involvement in key sustainability initiatives and will additionally be responsible for engaging with external stakeholders and establishing partnerships in the private and governmental sector.

Abdulla Elyas, chief people officer and co-founder, Careem, said: “Careem’s aim to have a greater positive impact on the environment and society — both through how we do our business and how we engage with the world beyond — is a part of our corporate DNA. And after witnessing the incredible impact of our community programs in the past, including our partnership with UNHCR, we decided to invest in making our mission a reality and providing the resources it needs to scale sustainably.”

Careem said its sustainability vision is to create a positive impact in the region and that fulfilling this vision means setting new standards for brands in the broader Middle East for how to be a good corporate citizen.

“Nadia brings a strong background and expertise in sustainability management and social and environmental planning, and with her in charge of this strategic role, it will give more focus and depth to Careem’s sustainability strategies and allow us to continue making headway toward our goal of building a sustainable institution that inspires. Nadia will act as Careem’s internal and public ambassador for sustainability and related issues, and will have a key role to play in aligning our business interests and activities with the broader interests of society,” Elyas added.

