Reem Al-Hashimi discusses Expo 2020 progress with Al-Habtoor

Reem Al-Hashimi, UAE minister of state and managing director for the Dubai World Expo 2020 Bid Committee, called in on Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, founding chairman, Al-Habtoor Group at the Al-Habtoor Group head office.

The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

Al-Hashimi briefed Al-Habtoor on the progress made for the Dubai Expo 2020 and discussed plans for the land that will be used for the World Expo following the event. The expo site, which covers 438 hectares, is located within the Dubai South District, near Al-Maktoum International Airport. The minister said it was important for the government to ensure that the development is sustainable after the six-month-long exhibition, which will revolve around trade and innovation.

Al-Hashimi is meeting with prominent people in the UAE to discuss plans for the site post-event. The government has invested billions of dirhams ahead of the 2020 World Expo, which is expected to draw in between 25-30 million visitors between October 2020 and April 2021, according to official statistics.

Al-Habtoor said he was confident of Dubai’s success in hosting the event. “Many sectors of our economy will benefit from hosting the Dubai Expo. It will also showcase our ability as a country to host an event of this scale. It is a bonus for our robust and stably growing economy,” he said.

