Crowne Plaza Jeddah organizes blood donation campaign

Crowne Plaza Jeddah Hotel recently organized a blood donation campaign in collaboration with King Abdul Aziz University Hospital in Jeddah. Medical doctors among the hotel guests as well as the staff of the hotel gathered at the Crystal Ballroom last week to participate in the event.

The blood donation drive was part of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility program.

“We are extremely grateful for having the opportunity to support this essential life-saving cause. We remain committed to supporting such humanitarian causes and are extremely pleased with the marvellous response from our guests and colleagues,” the hotel said in a statement.

Transfusion of blood and blood products saves millions of lives every year and serves to raise awareness about the need for blood donation.

“Every blood donor is a hero who helps to save lives,” said Rafique Izhiman, general manager of Crowne Plaza Jeddah.

The hotel is located in Al-Hamra District overlooking the King Fahd’s Fountain. It was established in 1984.

Crowne Plaza Jeddah Hotel recently organized a blood donation campaign in collaboration with King Abdul Aziz University Hospital in Jeddah. Medical doctors among the hotel guests as well as the staff of the hotel gathered at the Crystal Ballroom last week to participate in the event.

The blood donation drive was part of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility program.

“We are extremely grateful for having the opportunity to support this essential life-saving cause. We remain committed to supporting such humanitarian causes and are extremely pleased with the marvellous response from our guests and colleagues,” the hotel said in a statement.

Transfusion of blood and blood products saves millions of lives every year and serves to raise awareness about the need for blood donation.

“Every blood donor is a hero who helps to save lives,” said Rafique Izhiman, general manager of Crowne Plaza Jeddah.

The hotel is located in Al-Hamra District overlooking the King Fahd’s Fountain. It was established in 1984.