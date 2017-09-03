  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 44 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

French, Italian ministers to hold talks on STX shipyard row

Reuters |
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Aug. 30. (AFP)
MILAN: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday he would meet his Italian counterpart on Sept. 11 to try to thrash out an agreement over Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri’s blocked takeover bid for STX France shipyards.
Rome and Paris hope to resolve the issue in time for a Sept. 27 Franco-Italian summit.
“We are in the process of finding a compromise with the Italian government. I will be in Rome on the 11th of September to find a new compromise with Italian minister Pier Carlo Padoan and the government,” Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business conference in Italy.
“The cooperation between France and Fincantieri remains the best option for (STX) Saint Nazaire so we have to fix some problems ... But I’m convinced that if everyone is able to make an effort we will find a compromise before the end of September.”
France angered Italy in July after it ordered a “temporary” nationalization of STX, canceling a deal in which state-owned Fincantieri and another Italian investor had agreed to buy a 54.6 percent stake.
France took the decision after Fincantieri, which had agreed to buy the majority stake from its former Korean owners, refused a French government proposal to accept 50-50 ownership.
Le Maire said earlier this week he would make fresh proposals to Italy without giving details beyond saying they should be extended to Franco-Italian cooperation in the field of naval defense.
The nationalization of STX has added strain to France’s relations with Italy, where the growing influence of French investors on domestic businesses is under scrutiny.
The Italian government is looking into whether French group Vivendi duly informed the prime minister’s office of it exercising de facto control over phone company Telecom Italia (TIM), which is considered a strategic national asset.
Rome could fine Vivendi, which has a 24 percent stake in TIM but has repeatedly denied controlling it, if it found the French group did not fulfil its obligations.
Rome cannot veto the acquisition of stakes in TIM or changes in control over the company if the buyer comes from within the EU. But under “exceptional” circumstances, Italy could exercise a so-called “golden power” on a European buyer if there is serious risk to national security and the functioning of its communications network.
Le Maire said Italian investments in France were welcome. “I hope that also French investments are welcome in Italy.”
He reiterated France backed the idea of a European version of the International Monetary Fund and said that in coming weeks he would announce corporate privatizations to fund innovation to modernize France.

Related Articles

MILAN: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday he would meet his Italian counterpart on Sept. 11 to try to thrash out an agreement over Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri’s blocked takeover bid for STX France shipyards.
Rome and Paris hope to resolve the issue in time for a Sept. 27 Franco-Italian summit.
“We are in the process of finding a compromise with the Italian government. I will be in Rome on the 11th of September to find a new compromise with Italian minister Pier Carlo Padoan and the government,” Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business conference in Italy.
“The cooperation between France and Fincantieri remains the best option for (STX) Saint Nazaire so we have to fix some problems ... But I’m convinced that if everyone is able to make an effort we will find a compromise before the end of September.”
France angered Italy in July after it ordered a “temporary” nationalization of STX, canceling a deal in which state-owned Fincantieri and another Italian investor had agreed to buy a 54.6 percent stake.
France took the decision after Fincantieri, which had agreed to buy the majority stake from its former Korean owners, refused a French government proposal to accept 50-50 ownership.
Le Maire said earlier this week he would make fresh proposals to Italy without giving details beyond saying they should be extended to Franco-Italian cooperation in the field of naval defense.
The nationalization of STX has added strain to France’s relations with Italy, where the growing influence of French investors on domestic businesses is under scrutiny.
The Italian government is looking into whether French group Vivendi duly informed the prime minister’s office of it exercising de facto control over phone company Telecom Italia (TIM), which is considered a strategic national asset.
Rome could fine Vivendi, which has a 24 percent stake in TIM but has repeatedly denied controlling it, if it found the French group did not fulfil its obligations.
Rome cannot veto the acquisition of stakes in TIM or changes in control over the company if the buyer comes from within the EU. But under “exceptional” circumstances, Italy could exercise a so-called “golden power” on a European buyer if there is serious risk to national security and the functioning of its communications network.
Le Maire said Italian investments in France were welcome. “I hope that also French investments are welcome in Italy.”
He reiterated France backed the idea of a European version of the International Monetary Fund and said that in coming weeks he would announce corporate privatizations to fund innovation to modernize France.
Tags: shipping France Italy shipyard STX

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

French, Italian ministers to hold talks on STX shipyard row

MILAN: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday he would meet his Italian...

Tesla starts production of solar cells in Buffalo

DETROI: Tesla Inc. is starting production of the cells for its solar roof tiles at its factory in...

French, Italian ministers to hold talks on STX shipyard row
Tesla starts production of solar cells in Buffalo
Crowne Plaza Jeddah organizes blood donation campaign
Reem Al-Hashimi discusses Expo 2020 progress with Al-Habtoor
Careem appoints Nadia Rouchdy as head of sustainability and social impact
Emirates Glass awarded 100m dirhams mega projects
Latest News
Eid Al-Adha being celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia
596 views
Saudi team rescues Greek tanker crewman
348 views
Japan princess to wed commoner, forcing her to quit royal family
328 views
Alarming West, Turkey nudges closer to Russia arms deal
357 views
Record-breaking NASA astronaut coming back to Earth
432 views
14 people die of cholera in northeast Nigeria
252 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR