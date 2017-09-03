  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Palestinian pilgrims: King Salman’s generosity eased our sufferings

Saudi Arabia

Palestinian pilgrims: King Salman’s generosity eased our sufferings

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Mohammed and his wife Khalidiyah. (AN photo)
MINA: Mohammed and his wife, Palestinian pilgrims, said the generosity of King Salman has eased many of their sufferings. “We know the generous deeds of the king, not only with the Palestinians, but with all Arab and Islamic peoples,” they said.
“I have been patient for so long, and at last, I found myself among the pilgrims and, even, I could not believe it when I heard that I was selected in the king’s Hajj and Umrah program,” he said.
He said he wished his whole family could have come with him but the Zionist aggression killed his three sons.
His wife Khalidiyah recalled the painful memories of losing her sons as a result of Israel bombing her city. She said she still felt the wounds of losing them, but her sole relief was that they were martyred on the path of Allah in defense of the rights of the usurped Palestine.
They said they have felt blessed since their reception at the Hajj Terminal Complex at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah and when they arrived in Makkah, which reflects the generosity offered by the Saudis in how they deal with pilgrims.

Related Articles

MINA: Mohammed and his wife, Palestinian pilgrims, said the generosity of King Salman has eased many of their sufferings. “We know the generous deeds of the king, not only with the Palestinians, but with all Arab and Islamic peoples,” they said.
“I have been patient for so long, and at last, I found myself among the pilgrims and, even, I could not believe it when I heard that I was selected in the king’s Hajj and Umrah program,” he said.
He said he wished his whole family could have come with him but the Zionist aggression killed his three sons.
His wife Khalidiyah recalled the painful memories of losing her sons as a result of Israel bombing her city. She said she still felt the wounds of losing them, but her sole relief was that they were martyred on the path of Allah in defense of the rights of the usurped Palestine.
They said they have felt blessed since their reception at the Hajj Terminal Complex at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah and when they arrived in Makkah, which reflects the generosity offered by the Saudis in how they deal with pilgrims.
Tags: hajj Hajj 2017 Hajj App Hajj pilgrims

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Eid Al-Adha being celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Eid Al-Adha, the auspicious annual festival, is being celebrated with religious fervor...

Saudi team rescues Greek tanker crewman

RIYADH: A Saudi emergency team rescued a sick crew member on a Greek oil tanker in the Red Sea and...

Eid Al-Adha being celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia
Saudi team rescues Greek tanker crewman
Saudi Arabia represents the heart of the Muslim world, strives to achieve solidarity, says King Salman
King Abdullah Medical City saves UAE Hajj pilgrim from stroke
Palestinian pilgrims: King Salman’s generosity eased our sufferings
After 15 years, siblings reunited in Mina
Latest News
Eid Al-Adha being celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia
407 views
Saudi team rescues Greek tanker crewman
264 views
Japan princess to wed commoner, forcing her to quit royal family
83 views
Alarming West, Turkey nudges closer to Russia arms deal
208 views
Record-breaking NASA astronaut coming back to Earth
272 views
14 people die of cholera in northeast Nigeria
156 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR