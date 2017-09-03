  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King Abdullah Medical City saves UAE Hajj pilgrim from stroke

TARIQ AL-THAQAFI |
The 60-year-old suffered paralysis of the right side of his body and was unable to speak. (SPA)
MINA: A medical team from the Center for Neuroscience at King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) in Makkah saved the life of an Emirati pilgrim who had suffered a stroke.
The 60-year-old suffered paralysis of the right side of his body and was unable to speak.
The case was immediately diagnosed, and solvent intravenous treatment was used within an hour of the onset of symptoms.
A catheter was then used to remove the blood clot that caused the stroke during surgery performed by Dr. Faisal Al-Ghamdi, a consultant of radiology and interventional neurosurgery. The surgery was a success and the patient’s movement has improved.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Makhlafi, a stroke and brain catheter consultant who supervises the stroke hotline in the evenings, said blood clots affect the nervous system by blocking an important artery feeding the brain.
“Time is one of the most important factors in preventing total damage to the nervous system,” he added.

