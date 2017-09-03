Eid Al-Adha being celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Eid Al-Adha, the auspicious annual festival, is being celebrated with religious fervor across the Kingdom Muslims performed Eid Al-Adha prayer Friday morning at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and at all designated mosques throughout Saudi Arabia.

The occasion is celebrated in commemoration of the Prophet Ibrahim’s (peace be upon him) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail to show obedience to Allah, but when Ibrahim was about to obey Allah’s order, He told Ibrahim to sacrifice a sheep instead. The tradition of sacrificing an animal commemorates this noble gesture.

In Makkah, Muslims performed Eid Al-Adha prayer at the Grand Holy Mosque, led by Imam Sheikh Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqli.

In Madinah, the prayer was held at the Prophet’s Mosque, which was attended by Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.

Meanwhile, relevant authorities continued undertaking elaborate civil and security arrangements.

Worshippers, including citizens, residents and guests, flooded the Prophet’s Mosque in an atmosphere of faith, security and reverence. They prayed for the prosperity of the Kingdom, and to preserve and protect the monarch and crown prince.

The Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque continued providing services such as cleaning, maintenance, lighting, air-conditioning, speakers, monitoring, helping people with special needs and offering Zamzam water.

In Riyadh, people congregated for the dawn prayer at hundreds of mosques and special grounds to mark the start of the auspicious occasion. Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar performed Eid Al-Adha prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque.

After the prayer, people exchanged greetings, congratulated each other on the pious occasion, and wished each other a blessed Eid Al-Adha.

The governor of the Northern Border Region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid, shared Eid Al-Adha celebrations with orphans from the Charity Society for Care of Orphans. He directed relevant authorities to fully support the charity, and announced his own donation of SR300,000 ($80,000). The charity cares for 1,023 orphans and 333 widows in Arar.

The General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) has also completed preparations for Eid Al-Adha activities, with 26 events in 13 Saudi cities.

The events include festivals, live shows, theater, adventures, exhibitions and aqua parks. The GEA said it wants to provide entertainment that enhances social and family cohesion, including 15 free activities to benefit as many citizens and residents as possible.

On Friday, Jeddah hosted an art exhibition in Jasmine Mall, and Chinese acrobatics in Jungle Land Theme Park in Marsal Village.

The internationally renowned Blue Man group has chosen Saudi Arabia as its first Middle Eastern destination, performing in Jeddah on Sept. 6-10 at King Abdullah Sports City, and in Riyadh on Sept. 4-21 at the King Fahd Cultural Center.



The cities of Al-Khobar, Jubail and Abha will host free Eid carnivals.



The cities of Buraidah and Tabouk will host Eid festivals that include family sports activities.

The 38th Eastern Summer Festival, the most important event sponsored by the GEA in the Eastern Province, in partnership with the Secretariat of Dammam Region, will be held in King Abdullah Park.

