  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula

World

Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula

Reuters |
People stand next to swaying palm trees following the passing of Tropical Storm Lidia in Los Cabos, Mexico, in this August 31, 2017 photo. (REUTERS)
MEXICO CITY: Tropical Storm Lidia’s death toll rose to at least seven people, including two children, as the storm doused various states in Mexico with heavy rain on Saturday and left a severe trail of damage in the Baja California peninsula, authorities said.
The victims were either electrocuted or drowned while trying to cross streams, according to a report from the prosecutor’s office in the state of Baja California Sur, home to the tourist area Los Cabos, that was cited by local media.
The storm, which continued to churn through various states, particularly in Western Mexico, also cut off power and damaged homes and roads in Baja California Sur, where some 3,000 people were taken to shelter.
Lidia was located 110 kilometers north of Punta Eugenia, moving at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour to the northeast with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, the National Hurricane Center in the US said.

Related Articles

MEXICO CITY: Tropical Storm Lidia’s death toll rose to at least seven people, including two children, as the storm doused various states in Mexico with heavy rain on Saturday and left a severe trail of damage in the Baja California peninsula, authorities said.
The victims were either electrocuted or drowned while trying to cross streams, according to a report from the prosecutor’s office in the state of Baja California Sur, home to the tourist area Los Cabos, that was cited by local media.
The storm, which continued to churn through various states, particularly in Western Mexico, also cut off power and damaged homes and roads in Baja California Sur, where some 3,000 people were taken to shelter.
Lidia was located 110 kilometers north of Punta Eugenia, moving at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour to the northeast with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, the National Hurricane Center in the US said.
Tags: Lidia Tropical storm Mexico

Comments

MORE FROM World

Record-breaking NASA astronaut coming back to Earth

WASHINGTON: A record-shattering NASA astronaut is set to return to Earth on Saturday, finishing a...

14 people die of cholera in northeast Nigeria

LAGOS: Fourteen people have died of cholera in northeast Nigeria, with most of the victims living...

Record-breaking NASA astronaut coming back to Earth
14 people die of cholera in northeast Nigeria
Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula
North Korea says it has developed “advanced hydrogen bomb” as Trump, Abe discuss “escalating” crisis
Russian diplomats vacate three properties on US orders
Food aid suspended as Myanmar state sinks deeper into violence
Latest News
Record-breaking NASA astronaut coming back to Earth
120 views
14 people die of cholera in northeast Nigeria
58 views
Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula
49 views
North Korea says it has developed “advanced hydrogen bomb” as Trump, Abe discuss “escalating” crisis
214 views
Saudi Arabia represents the heart of the Muslim world, strives to achieve solidarity, says King Salman
345 views
Eid Al-Adha being celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia
269 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR