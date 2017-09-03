  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Russia slams N.Korea nuclear test, urges calm

World

Russia slams N.Korea nuclear test, urges calm

AFP |
A Russian flag flies in front of the US embassy building in Moscow, Russia, on July 28, 2017. (File photo by Reuters)
MOSCOW: Russia urged calm on Sunday as it slammed North Korea after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.
“This latest demonstrative disregard by Pyongyang of the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the norms of international law deserves the strongest condemnation,” the foreign ministry in Moscow said.
The ministry said it regretted that the leadership of North Korea was “creating a serious threat” for the region and warned that “the continuation of such a line is fraught with serious consequences” for Pyongyang.
“In the unfolding conditions, it is imperative to remain calm and to refrain from any actions that lead to a further escalation of tension,” a statement said.
“We call on all interested parties to immediately return to dialogue and negotiations as the only possible way for an overall settlement of the problems of the Korean peninsula,” it said.
The ministry insisted Moscow remained committed to a joint Russian-Chinese proposal that would see Pyongyang halt weapons tests in return for the US suspending military exercises in the region.
MOSCOW: Russia urged calm on Sunday as it slammed North Korea after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.
“This latest demonstrative disregard by Pyongyang of the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the norms of international law deserves the strongest condemnation,” the foreign ministry in Moscow said.
The ministry said it regretted that the leadership of North Korea was “creating a serious threat” for the region and warned that “the continuation of such a line is fraught with serious consequences” for Pyongyang.
“In the unfolding conditions, it is imperative to remain calm and to refrain from any actions that lead to a further escalation of tension,” a statement said.
“We call on all interested parties to immediately return to dialogue and negotiations as the only possible way for an overall settlement of the problems of the Korean peninsula,” it said.
The ministry insisted Moscow remained committed to a joint Russian-Chinese proposal that would see Pyongyang halt weapons tests in return for the US suspending military exercises in the region.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Russia slams N.Korea nuclear test, urges calm

MOSCOW: Russia urged calm on Sunday as it slammed North Korea after Pyongyang said it successfully...

Macron urges ‘very firm’ response to N.Korea nuclear test

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron called Sunday for a “very firm” response by the...

Russia slams N.Korea nuclear test, urges calm
Macron urges ‘very firm’ response to N.Korea nuclear test
Molotov cocktail thrown at Myanmar embassy in Indonesia
On Chinese border, N.Korea nuclear test shakes ground, but not routines
Kenyan judges slam Kenyatta’s ‘veiled threats’ after poll win
Doctors call victims of New Mexico library shooting heroes
Latest News
Russia slams N.Korea nuclear test, urges calm
Macron urges ‘very firm’ response to N.Korea nuclear test
4 views
Molotov cocktail thrown at Myanmar embassy in Indonesia
9 views
How fair is our food? Big companies take reins on sourcing schemes
6 views
On Chinese border, N.Korea nuclear test shakes ground, but not routines
8 views
Kenyan judges slam Kenyatta’s ‘veiled threats’ after poll win
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR