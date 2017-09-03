  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

India’s former central bank chief had cautioned government on demonetization

Reuters |
Raghuram Rajan. (AFP)
MUMBAI: India’s former central bank head Raghuram Rajan had cautioned the government that short-term costs of a radical ban of high-value currency notes would outweigh the long-term benefits, Times of India newspaper reported on Sunday.
He had first given his opinion on whether to carry out the ban in February 2016, the paper reported, citing excerpts from Rajan’s book on his stint at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), titled “I Do What I Do: On Reforms Rhetoric and Resolve.”
That was months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi stunned the country on Nov. 8 by abolishing 500- and 1,000-rupee notes, removing 86 percent of the currency in circulation in a bid to crack down on the “shadow economy.”
“The RBI flagged what would happen if preparation was inadequate,” the paper cited Rajan as saying in the book that will be released next week.
Rajan also told the newspaper in an interview that the demonetization had a disruptive impact on the economy.
“I think all said and done, it would be fair to say the intent was good. But certainly at this point, one still cannot in any way say it has been an economic success. But again, as I said, only time will tell,” he was quoted as saying.
Indians returned most of the estimated 15.4 trillion rupees ($242 billion) in high-currency bills removed from circulation last year, the RBI said in its annual report on Wednesday.
Modi had been intending to make it difficult for hoarders of undeclared wealth to exchange their undeclared cash for legal tender, but it seems most of it was returned by individuals, implying there was a very small amount of unaccounted money held in cash or evaders had managed to legalize their unaccounted money.
While Modi’s drive to unearth unaccounted wealth did not deliver the desired result, it hurt consumer demand in a country where most people are paid in, and buy what they need with, cash.
India’s economy lost further steam in the quarter to June as growth slid to 5.7 percent, its lowest level in more than three years and a marked slowdown from a 6.1 percent growth rate in the January-March period.
—  Reuters
MUMBAI: India’s former central bank head Raghuram Rajan had cautioned the government that short-term costs of a radical ban of high-value currency notes would outweigh the long-term benefits, Times of India newspaper reported on Sunday.
He had first given his opinion on whether to carry out the ban in February 2016, the paper reported, citing excerpts from Rajan’s book on his stint at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), titled “I Do What I Do: On Reforms Rhetoric and Resolve.”
That was months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi stunned the country on Nov. 8 by abolishing 500- and 1,000-rupee notes, removing 86 percent of the currency in circulation in a bid to crack down on the “shadow economy.”
“The RBI flagged what would happen if preparation was inadequate,” the paper cited Rajan as saying in the book that will be released next week.
Rajan also told the newspaper in an interview that the demonetization had a disruptive impact on the economy.
“I think all said and done, it would be fair to say the intent was good. But certainly at this point, one still cannot in any way say it has been an economic success. But again, as I said, only time will tell,” he was quoted as saying.
Indians returned most of the estimated 15.4 trillion rupees ($242 billion) in high-currency bills removed from circulation last year, the RBI said in its annual report on Wednesday.
Modi had been intending to make it difficult for hoarders of undeclared wealth to exchange their undeclared cash for legal tender, but it seems most of it was returned by individuals, implying there was a very small amount of unaccounted money held in cash or evaders had managed to legalize their unaccounted money.
While Modi’s drive to unearth unaccounted wealth did not deliver the desired result, it hurt consumer demand in a country where most people are paid in, and buy what they need with, cash.
India’s economy lost further steam in the quarter to June as growth slid to 5.7 percent, its lowest level in more than three years and a marked slowdown from a 6.1 percent growth rate in the January-March period.
—  Reuters

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

UAE fund in tug of war over Georgia hotel at center of fraud probe

LONDON: The Ras Al-Khaimah Investment Authority (Rakia) has been drawn into a legal tug of war over...

Mideast wealthy pay $400,000 to check into new life in Caribbean

LONDON: Global political and economic turmoil is hurting many businesses — but not those involved...

UAE fund in tug of war over Georgia hotel at center of fraud probe
Mideast wealthy pay $400,000 to check into new life in Caribbean
China’s Xi says BRICS must promote open world economy
EU repeal bill best way to avoid Brexit 'cliff edge'
India’s former central bank chief had cautioned government on demonetization
US gas prices still rising as energy industry starts to recover after Harvey
Latest News
UAE fund in tug of war over Georgia hotel at center of fraud probe
Mideast wealthy pay $400,000 to check into new life in Caribbean
China’s Xi says BRICS must promote open world economy
EU repeal bill best way to avoid Brexit 'cliff edge'
India’s former central bank chief had cautioned government on demonetization
US gas prices still rising as energy industry starts to recover after Harvey
1 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR