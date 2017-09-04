  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 39 min 54 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudia ready for Hajj pilgrims’ return to 100 destinations

ARAB NEWS |
This 2010 unlocated photo provided by Airbus on June, 20, 2011, shows a Saudi Arabian A330. (AP)
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has completed preparations for its operational plan to return pilgrims to their respective countries starting Monday.
Saudia Director-General Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said the airline’s services come as part of efforts by government agencies to provide facilities to pilgrims that will allow them perform their rituals with ease.
Saudia transported 470,000 pilgrims to the Kingdom, an increase of 40 percent compared to last year, Al-Jasser said. Flights will depart to more than 100 destinations for the return journey.
Al-Jasser said special services include the option to leave bags at Makkah airport in advance of the departure date, to allow pilgrims more time to perform their rituals, and to help avoid possible delay or congestion at terminals.
Saudia has also allocated employees to help group pilgrims at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah to ensure they make their flight on time, Al-Jasser said.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has completed preparations for its operational plan to return pilgrims to their respective countries starting Monday.
Saudia Director-General Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said the airline’s services come as part of efforts by government agencies to provide facilities to pilgrims that will allow them perform their rituals with ease.
Saudia transported 470,000 pilgrims to the Kingdom, an increase of 40 percent compared to last year, Al-Jasser said. Flights will depart to more than 100 destinations for the return journey.
Al-Jasser said special services include the option to leave bags at Makkah airport in advance of the departure date, to allow pilgrims more time to perform their rituals, and to help avoid possible delay or congestion at terminals.
Saudia has also allocated employees to help group pilgrims at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah to ensure they make their flight on time, Al-Jasser said.
Tags: hajj Hajj 2017 Hajj App Hajj pilgrims

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Hajj pilgrims reflect on the journey of a lifetime

MINA: After a grueling few days performing their rites on the plains of Arafat and sleeping under...

Hajj metro operated smoothly this year, says transport chief

MINA: The “Hajj metro” train service between the holy sites operated smoothly this year, according...

Hajj pilgrims reflect on the journey of a lifetime
Hajj metro operated smoothly this year, says transport chief
Saudi Arabia wins praise for ensuring safe, secure Hajj
Muslims laud successful Hajj season
US pilgrims: Hajj shows tolerance, peace and patience among Muslims
Saudia ready for Hajj pilgrims’ return to 100 destinations
Latest News
Hajj pilgrims reflect on the journey of a lifetime
164 views
Hajj metro operated smoothly this year, says transport chief
174 views
Merkel ahead as Schulz fails to land sucker punch in key debate
25 views
Daesh convoy in Syrian desert splits into two groups
415 views
South Korea conducts missile drill after N.Korea nuclear test rattles globe
223 views
Saudi Arabia wins praise for ensuring safe, secure Hajj
411 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR