Saudia ready for Hajj pilgrims’ return to 100 destinations

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has completed preparations for its operational plan to return pilgrims to their respective countries starting Monday.

Saudia Director-General Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said the airline’s services come as part of efforts by government agencies to provide facilities to pilgrims that will allow them perform their rituals with ease.

Saudia transported 470,000 pilgrims to the Kingdom, an increase of 40 percent compared to last year, Al-Jasser said. Flights will depart to more than 100 destinations for the return journey.

Al-Jasser said special services include the option to leave bags at Makkah airport in advance of the departure date, to allow pilgrims more time to perform their rituals, and to help avoid possible delay or congestion at terminals.

Saudia has also allocated employees to help group pilgrims at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah to ensure they make their flight on time, Al-Jasser said.

