Dubai motorist’s wrong turn onto tram line could lead to hefty fine and disqualification

DUBAI: A Dubai motorist had to be rescued in the early hours of Sunday morning after driving their vehicle 500 meters along the track of the city’s tram.

The vehicle had to be lifted from the tracks opposite Dubai Marina Mall at about 5 a.m. local time.

It is not clear how the car came to be on the line, but the police were soon in attendance and

A car had to be removed from the Dubai Tram line on Sunday morning after its driver traveled some 500 meters along the tracks, according to a witness.

The vehicle looks to have deviated from Al Marsa Street in Dubai Marina at a junction where the track and the road are level and ended up a distance along the line, coming to a halt opposite Dubai Marina Mall.

The incident occurred at about 5am and police were on the scene within minutes to remove the vehicle.

The driver now faces prosecution, Col. Saif Muhair Al-Mazrouei, director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, told UAE daily The National.

“Dubai Police rescue teams have dealt with the incident and lifted the stuck vehicle,” he explained.

Motorists can face fines of up to 30,000 dirhams ($8,165) for causing accidents on the Dubai Tram system.

In September, 2015 a driver was jailed for a month and received a 3,000 dirhams ($817) fine after jumping a red light and crashing into a tram.

Drivers jumping a red light at a junction with the tram system, who cause a collision leading to a fatality, face a fine of up to 30,000 dirhams and their license revoked for 12 months. Where someone is injured as a result of a motorist jumping a red light, the fine ranges from 5,000 dirhams ($1,361) to 15,000 dirhams ($4,084) and the driver’s license revoked for up to six months.

DUBAI: A Dubai motorist had to be rescued in the early hours of Sunday morning after driving their vehicle 500 meters along the track of the city’s tram.

The vehicle had to be lifted from the tracks opposite Dubai Marina Mall at about 5 a.m. local time.

It is not clear how the car came to be on the line, but the police were soon in attendance and

A car had to be removed from the Dubai Tram line on Sunday morning after its driver traveled some 500 meters along the tracks, according to a witness.

The vehicle looks to have deviated from Al Marsa Street in Dubai Marina at a junction where the track and the road are level and ended up a distance along the line, coming to a halt opposite Dubai Marina Mall.

The incident occurred at about 5am and police were on the scene within minutes to remove the vehicle.

The driver now faces prosecution, Col. Saif Muhair Al-Mazrouei, director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, told UAE daily The National.

“Dubai Police rescue teams have dealt with the incident and lifted the stuck vehicle,” he explained.

Motorists can face fines of up to 30,000 dirhams ($8,165) for causing accidents on the Dubai Tram system.

In September, 2015 a driver was jailed for a month and received a 3,000 dirhams ($817) fine after jumping a red light and crashing into a tram.

Drivers jumping a red light at a junction with the tram system, who cause a collision leading to a fatality, face a fine of up to 30,000 dirhams and their license revoked for 12 months. Where someone is injured as a result of a motorist jumping a red light, the fine ranges from 5,000 dirhams ($1,361) to 15,000 dirhams ($4,084) and the driver’s license revoked for up to six months.