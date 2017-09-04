Saddam Hussein’s stolen chess set returned to Iraqi government

DUBAI: A chess set previously owned by Saddam Hussein that was looted during the US invasion in 2003 has been returned to the Iraqi government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recovered the artifact as part of ongoing efforts to retrieve items stolen during the invasion that led to the former dictator’s ouster.

The US embassy in Baghdad confirmed in a posting on its Facebook page that the chess set had been returned to the Iraq government.

“A stolen Iraqi artifact was returned to the Government of Iraq! Yesterday the US Embassy met with the Deputy Minister of Culture for Antiquities & Heritage Affairs Qais Rasheed to return an antique chess set, owned by Saddam Hussein, stolen in 2003 and recovered by the FBI,” the statement read, adding: “The US is committed to helping return stolen Iraqi artifacts.”

The embassy did not give any further details on who took the chess set, or where it was found.

