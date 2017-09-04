CNN scoop reveals Obama’s parting words to Donald Trump

DUBAI: The contents of the Inauguration Day letter written from Barack Obama to US President Donald Trump was revealed Sunday after CNN obtained a copy from “someone Trump showed it to,” according to the news organization.
It is the last known direct communication between the 44th and 45th presidents of the US and is a White House tradition.
The 275-word letter was written out on White House stationery and placed in the top drawer of the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, according to CNN.
The full letter is below.
Dear Mr. President —
Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.
This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.
First, we’ve both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It’s up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that’s willing to work hard.
Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.
Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.
And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They’ll get you through the inevitable rough patches.
Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.
Good luck and Godspeed,
BO
According to CNN, “Obama, when writing the letter, didn’t disclose the content even to his closest aides.” The news organization goes on to say that Trump, in contrast, has shown the missive to to visitors in the Oval Office and at his private resident in the complex of the White House.
CNN did not name the person who showed them a copy of the letter.
