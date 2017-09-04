  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 49 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

China to call on Denmark to help build offshore wind farm

Teis Jensen | Reuters |
Offshore windmills in the North Sea near the village of Blavandshuk near Esbjerg, Denmark. (AP file photo)
COPENHAGEN: China will tap Denmark, home to some of the world’s largest offshore energy companies, to help it build a wind farm, Denmark’s energy minister said on Monday.
Speaking after meeting the head of China’s National Energy Administration (NEA), minister Lars Christian Lilleholt said that size, timing and suppliers for the wind farm had not yet been decided but he was convinced it would be built.
China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, plans to raise its non-fossil fuel portion of primary energy consumption to 15 percent from 12 percent by 2020.
Denmark is home to the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer DONG Energy, and to wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems, which co-owns one of the leading offshore wind turbine makers, MHI Vestas, with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
China was looking at concrete locations for the wind farm in three different Chinese regions but that it was too early to reveal which regions, Lilleholt told Reuters.
China and Denmark also decided to co-build a test and demonstration center for offshore wind power in China, he added.
NEA head Nur Bekri met Vestas Chief Executive Anders Runevad during his trip to Denmark, Lilleholt said.
Vestas and MHI Vestas did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments.
DONG Energy also took part in Bekri’s program during his trip, but the company told Reuters it was too early to say which role it may play in the planned offshore project.
The push for offshore wind in China has gained pace after it cut the guaranteed subsidied prices paid for onshore wind turbines by the turn of the year, but kept them for offshore turbines.
China has lagged far behind its target to boost the country’s offshore wind power capacity due to technical problems and high costs.
“China is facing a giant task on green transition to live up to the Paris climate accord, and it’s my clear perception that he (Bekri) is very interested in working with Denmark and Danish companies in this regard,” Lilleholt said.
Lilleholt will head a Danish export promotion tour to China next spring where he said he expected the leading Danish green technology companies to join.
COPENHAGEN: China will tap Denmark, home to some of the world’s largest offshore energy companies, to help it build a wind farm, Denmark’s energy minister said on Monday.
Speaking after meeting the head of China’s National Energy Administration (NEA), minister Lars Christian Lilleholt said that size, timing and suppliers for the wind farm had not yet been decided but he was convinced it would be built.
China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, plans to raise its non-fossil fuel portion of primary energy consumption to 15 percent from 12 percent by 2020.
Denmark is home to the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer DONG Energy, and to wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems, which co-owns one of the leading offshore wind turbine makers, MHI Vestas, with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
China was looking at concrete locations for the wind farm in three different Chinese regions but that it was too early to reveal which regions, Lilleholt told Reuters.
China and Denmark also decided to co-build a test and demonstration center for offshore wind power in China, he added.
NEA head Nur Bekri met Vestas Chief Executive Anders Runevad during his trip to Denmark, Lilleholt said.
Vestas and MHI Vestas did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments.
DONG Energy also took part in Bekri’s program during his trip, but the company told Reuters it was too early to say which role it may play in the planned offshore project.
The push for offshore wind in China has gained pace after it cut the guaranteed subsidied prices paid for onshore wind turbines by the turn of the year, but kept them for offshore turbines.
China has lagged far behind its target to boost the country’s offshore wind power capacity due to technical problems and high costs.
“China is facing a giant task on green transition to live up to the Paris climate accord, and it’s my clear perception that he (Bekri) is very interested in working with Denmark and Danish companies in this regard,” Lilleholt said.
Lilleholt will head a Danish export promotion tour to China next spring where he said he expected the leading Danish green technology companies to join.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Latest Air Berlin bidder looks to focus on holiday routes

FRANKFURT: A German businessman joined the field of potential bidders for insolvent Air Berlin on...

Total sells Norwegian assets to Kuwait

PARIS: French oil giant Total said Monday it has agreed to sell its remaining stake in a Norwegian...

Latest Air Berlin bidder looks to focus on holiday routes
Total sells Norwegian assets to Kuwait
UAE developers reveal property plans ahead of Cityscape
China to call on Denmark to help build offshore wind farm
UAE fund in tug of war over Georgia hotel at center of fraud probe
Mideast wealthy pay $400,000 to check into new life in Caribbean
Latest News
Palestinian pilgrim: King Salman’s Hajj gift relieved pain of son’s death
129 views
Saudi teen promotes passion for cycling outdoors
114 views
OIC condemns abuses against Rohingya in Myanmar
328 views
MERS claims 2; 3 new cases recorded this week after lull
69 views
Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete
62 views
Saudi Arabia offers utmost care to recovering addicts: Nebras chief
54 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR