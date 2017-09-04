  • Search form

  Palestinian activist arrested for calling on Abbas to resign

Palestinian activist arrested for calling on Abbas to resign

This photo taken Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, shows a newly built mansion for the Palestinian Authority, on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Ramallah. Palestinian officials say the $6 million West Bank mansion won't serve as President Mahmoud Abbas' official residence and guesthouse, as originally planned. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
JERUSALEM: Palestinian security forces have detained a prominent activist after he called for President Mahmoud Abbas to resign.
A lawyer representing Issa Amro, a human rights activist from the West Bank city of Hebron, says his client was arrested Monday after posting his comments on Facebook.
Ayman Qawasmi, a Palestinian reporter, was arrested on Sunday after writing that Abbas should resign for “failing to protect the Palestinian people.” Qawasmi’s radio station was closed last week by the Israeli military for alleged incitement to violence.
The arrests are the latest in recent crackdown on journalists by the Palestinian Authority.
Amnesty International calls Amro’s arrest “a shameless attack on freedom of expression.”
